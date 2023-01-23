IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's T20I Tri-Series, Match 3

The third match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series will see India Women (IN-W) and West Indies Women (WI-W) lock horns at Buffalo Park in East London on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction.

Team India started the T20I series with a big win over South Africa with Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma standing out with bat and ball, respectively. India have a good mix of youth and experience and will bank on the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues to guide them to another win in this series.

West Indies, meanwhile, did not have the best of outings against the South Africans, struggling to get going with the bat. Although they will head into the game as the clear favorites, West Indies have a decent bowling attack, capable of holding their own against the Indians.

All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards with either side eyeing a win in East London.

IN-W vs WI-W Match Details

India Women and West Indies Women will lock horns in the third match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series at Buffalo Park. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs WI-W, Match 3

Date and Time: 23rd January 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

IN-W vs WI-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya/Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Tadav, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

West Indies Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies Women.

West Indies Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Britney Cooper, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakira Selman, Kaysia Schultz and Karishma Ramharack.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yastika Bhatia (35 off 34 in the previous match)

Yastika Bhatia was in good touch in the previous game, scoring a 34-ball 35. She is adept at batting both in the top and middle order, being a good player of pace and spin. With Bhatia looking to score big in the absence of Shafali Verma, Bhatia is a top pick for your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shemaine Campbelle (11 off 14 in the previous match)

Shemaine Campbelle is an experienced campaigner with 905 runs in 112 T20Is to her name. She was among the few Windies batters to get into double-digits in the previous game against South Africa. With Campbelle capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, she could be a viable asset in your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (33 off 23 & 3/30 in the previous match)

Deepti Sharma was the star of the show in India's win over South Africa, scoring 33 runs and picking up three wickets. While her batting is an added advantage, Sharma's bowling is what holds her in high regard. With ample experience playing all around the world and form on her side, Deepti is a must-have in your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shamilia Connell (2/17 in the previous match)

Shamilia Connell was the standout bowler for the Windies against South Africa, picking up two wickets and conceding only 17 runs in three overs. Connell is a skilled new-ball bowler who can also change her pace to get the most out of the conditions. Given the conditions on offer, Connell is a good addition to your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is one of the world's best all-rounders and for good reason. Matthews has 1349 runs in her T20I career with a strike rate in excess of 100. Adding in her brilliant off-spin ability, Matthews is a top captaincy pick for your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is a world-class batter with 2572 runs in 108 T20Is. She has an average of 27.07 with a strike rate of 123.47 holding her in good stead. Although she did not score many runs in the previous game, Mandhana has ample experience and can be backed as captain or vice-captain in your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Yastika Bhatia 35 runs in the previous match Deepti Sharma 33 runs in the previous match Hayley Matthews 23 runs in the previous match Shamilia Connell 2 wickets in the previous match Radha Yadav 1 wickets in previous match

IN-W vs WI-W match expert tips (Match 3)

West Indies struggled against left-arm spin in the previous game, with South African spinners Mlaba and Tryon picking up a couple of wickets between them. Along the same lines, Radha Yadav is one of the best left-arm spinners in the world with an average of 21.31. With Radha already showing good control and accuracy in the previous game, she could be a game-changing selection in your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Afy Fletcher, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Britney Cooper, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Afy Fletcher, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Shekera Selman, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

