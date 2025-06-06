IND-A vs ENG-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India A Tour of England 2025, 2nd Test

The 2nd Test match of the India A Tour of England 2025 will see India A (IND-A) squaring off against England Lions (ENG-L) at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday, June 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND-A vs ENG-L Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This practice series will be crucial in deciding the final players for India's team against England. The last test match was drawn, but both the teams showed great batting skills. India A batted first and smashed 557 runs and 241 runs in the first and third innings, respectively. England Lions smashed 587 runs in the second innings.

The India A team looks pretty good with a lot of known players who have at least some international experience. England Lions, on the other hand, have many domestic players with no international experience.

IND-A vs ENG-L Match Details

The 2nd Test match of the India A Tour of England 2025 will be played on June 6 at County Ground in Northampton. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND-A vs ENG-L, 2nd Test Match

Date and Time: 6th June 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Northampton is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the third and fourth innings. There are equal opportunities for both pacers and spinners at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today.

IND-A vs ENG-L Form Guide

IND-A - D

ENG-L - D

IND-A vs ENG-L Probable Playing XI

IND-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran ©, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar

ENG-L Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Max Holden, James Rew (c & wk), Dan Mousley, Rehan Ahmed, Zaman Akhter, Eddie Jack, Josh Hull, Ajeet Dale

IND-A vs ENG-L Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent test matches. He smashed 147 runs in the last match. James Rew is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Karun Nair

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Karun Nair is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the domestic season. He smashed 204 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. Tom Haines is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Dan Mousley

Dan Mousley and K Nitish Reddy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Dan Mousley will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 113 runs in the last match. Shardul Thakur is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Zaman Akhter

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Harshit Rana and Zaman Akhter. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Zaman Akhter was in great form in the recent test matches. He smashed 41 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match. Mukesh Kumar is another good bowler for today's match.

IND-A vs ENG-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most crucial picks from India A as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. He smashed 88 runs in the last match.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair is another crucial pick from India A as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. Cricket has finally given him a second chance and he will look to make the best use of this opportunity. He smashed 204 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for IND-A vs ENG-L, 2nd Test Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Karun Nair

Dan Mousley

Tom Haines

Dhruv Jurel

India A vs England Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India A vs England Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Jurel

Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Haines, K Nair, M Holden, S Khan

All-rounders: D Mousley, K Nitish Reddy, S Thakur

Bowlers: M Kumar, Z Akhter

India A vs England Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Jurel

Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Haines, K Nair, M Holden, S Khan

All-rounders: D Mousley, K Nitish Reddy, R Ahmed

Bowlers: H Rana, Z Akhter

