IND A vs SA A, 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - September 17th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India A and South Africa A conclude their series on Tuesday as both sides face off in the second and final unofficial Test in Mysore. The previous game saw India outplay their rivals with Jalaj Saxena impressing with the ball. Although they did find themselves on the wrong side of the result, the South African bowling unit did give a good account of themselves with the likes of Ngidi and Piedt impressing. Although the weather isn't great for this game, India A enters this game as the slight favourites with a couple of new names coming into the squad. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

India A:

Wriddhiman Saha (C), Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jalaj Saxena, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohd Siraj and Avesh Khan.

South Africa A:

Aiden Markram (C), Pieter Malan, Edward Moore, Zubayr Hamza, Khaya Zondo, George Linde, Theunis de Bruyn, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jensen, Heinrich Klassen, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Piedt, Lutho Sipamla and Lungi Ngidi.

Playing XI Updates:

India A:

Wriddhiman Saha leads the side for the second Test with the regular opening duo of Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Mithun assuming their roles at the top of the order. This pushes down Shubman Gill to number three with Karun Nair and Anmolpreet Singh finding a place in the middle order. Shivam Dube should get another go in this format while Krishnappa Gowtham and Siraj keep their places as well. As for the pace attack, Shardul Thakur makes way for Umesh Yadav, who was dropped from the senior side recently.

Possible XI: Panchal, Easwaran, Gill, Anmolpreet, Nair, Dube, Saha(C&WK), Gowtham, Kuldeep/Nadeem, Siraj and Umesh

South Africa A:

Players who didn't feature in the first Test should be given a chance to prove their credentials in the final game of the tour. Edward Moore should open the batting in this game along with Aiden Markram while Khaya Zondo sits this game out. Pieter Malan returns to the middle order while much is expected from Zubayr Hamza and Heinrich Klassen in the batting unit. Wiaan Mulder provides the balance in the side with his medium pace although Lungi Ngidi and Dane Piedt have impressed with their accuracy. Watch out for young Lutho Sipamla, who picked a couple of wickets in the first Test with his raw pace and accuracy.

Possible XI: Moore, Markram(C), Hamza, Malan, Klaasen(WK), Mulder, Muthusamy, Piedt, Ngidi, Jansen and Sipamla.

Match Details:

India A vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial Test

17th September 2019, 9:30 AM IST

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report:

The pitch should favour both the pacers and spinners although the weather forecast is very bleak for this game. Persistent rains may force the game towards a draw but considering the calibre of the players on either side, we should see a good contest between bat and ball in Mysore.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both keepers, Heinrich Klassen and Wriddhiman Saha are great options to have in the side although, by virtue of current form, Klassen should get the nod. If the balance of the side permits, Saha can be opted alongside the South African keeper with his ability behind the wickets being exemplary.

Batsmen: Shubman Gill put on a masterclass in the previous Test, which earned him a place in the senior side as well. He is a viable option alongside Aiden Markram and Zubayr Hamza. One of the Indian openers, Abhimanyu Easwaran or Priyank Panchal should also suffice with their knowledge of the conditions bound to come in handy

Allrounders: Wiaan Mulder and Senuran Muthusamy gave a good account of themselves in the previous game with vital runs and wickets to their name. They should do the trick as far as the fantasy contest is concerned while Shivam Dube or Jalaj Saxena could also be picked in addition to the aforementioned duo in the allrounders department.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav are must-haves in the team given their vast experience playing for the Indian national team. While Lungi Ngidi is another player who will be picked by a majority of the fantasy users in this game, the likes of Krishnappa Gowtham and Dane Piedt should ideally round off the bowling unit for this much-awaited game on Tuesday.

Captain: Priyank Panchal in one of the most consistent players in the domestic circuit and has scored runs on various types of pitches. On what is a competitive wicket to bat on, his grit and hunger for runs should shine as he is preferred for captaincy along with Kuldeep Yadav and Senuran Muthusamy, who impressed with his spin in the first Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Priyank Panchal, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav. Captain: Priyank Panchal, Vice-Captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klassen, Aiden Markram, Karun Nair, Pieter Malan, Senuran Muthusamy, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Dane Piedt, Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep Yadav. Captain: Kuldeep Yadav, Vice-Captain: Senuran Muthusamy

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on India vs South Africa head to head, India vs South Africa schedule 2019, news, results, points table, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.