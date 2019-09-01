IND-A vs SA-A, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Sept 2nd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 108 // 01 Sep 2019, 13:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India A were able to sneak in a close win on Saturday courtesy an Ishan Kishan special against South Africa A. In the process, they gained a 2-0 lead in the series and will look to deliver the final punch when both teams face off in the third unofficial ODI at Thiruvananthapuram.

The Indians will most likely rotate their squad, especially with the strong bench at their disposal. As for the Proteas, they have to take the positives out of the previous game and proceed accordingly.

With the Proteas fighting to keep the series alive, a lot rides on the experience of Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klassen on what has been a good batting track so far. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the game

Squads to choose from

India A

Manish Pandey (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa A:

Temba Bavuma(C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Khaya Zondo, Matthew Breetzke, Theunis de Bruyn, George Linde, Willem Mulder, Gihahn Cloete, Heinrich Klaasen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jensen, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla

Playing XI Updates

India A:

With the third match being the final game for a few players in the series, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed should feature on Monday. Most of the players should keep their place in the side with captain Manish Pandey and Anmolpreet Singh holding fort in the middle order.

The spin trio of Chahal, Krunal and Axar have done exceedingly well in the first two games and will be key on Monday too.

Better performances are expected from Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad with both openers doing well in India A's previous series against the West Indies A and Sri Lanka A.

Probable XI: Gill, Gaikwad, Anmolpreet, Manish(C), Kishan(WK), Krunal, Axar, Deepak Chahar, Chahal, Khaleel and Thakur.

Advertisement

South Africa A:

Although it was a rain curtailed game, the Proteas ran the Indians close with George Linde's performance being the highlight. Bjorn Fortuin has been their best bowler by far with Beuran Hendricks and Junior Dala also doing well.

Anrich Nortje hasn't been in his elements of late and could be replaced by Lutho Sipamla, who is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in South African cricket. Janneman Malan is also in danger of losing his place in the side but should be persisted with, for one more game.

Probable XI: Malan, Reeza, Bavuma(C), Zondo, Klaasen(WK), Linde, Jansen, Fortuin, Dala, Beuran and Sipamla.

Match Details:

India A vs South Africa A, 3rd unofficial ODI

2nd September 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

A good batting pitch awaits both sides, although there has been some swing on offer in previous games. Spinners will be crucial as the ball tends to spin after getting old. The threat of rain looms large with another long day in store of both sets of players

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen is the preferred option for this game as well with the South African looking good against India's spin threat. Although Ishan Kishan put in a man of the match performance in the second game, Klaasen's experience should serve the fantasy team well.

Batsmen: Janneman Malan is regarded as one for the future but hasn't done well in the first two games. He should do well in this game alongside Shubman Gill and Anmolpreet Singh. The Punjab duo has gotten off to decent starts and will look to score big runs on Monday. One of Temba Bavuma or Ruturaj Gaikwad should suffice as the final batting option.

Allrounders: Axar Patel has consistently performed well with both bat and ball. He is a must-have in the fantasy team with the likes of George Linde and Marco Jansen also decent candidates for this game. With this match being his last of the series, Krunal Pandya will look to end on a high with a good showing against the Proteas.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal has picked six wickets in the first two games and should be an automatic pick along with Bjorn Fortuin and Deepak Chahar. Khaleel Ahmed is another good option if one were to defer from Deepak Chahar.

Captain: Shubman Gill has gotten off to starts but he hasn't converted them into big scores. Hence, he will be looking to score a fifty or possibly a hundred in this game. He is the front-runner for captaincy along with Janneman Malan and Anmolpreet Singh. In case of rain-curtailed game, an all-rounder, perhaps Krunal Pandya or Marco Jensen could also do the trick

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klassen, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Marco Jensen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar and Bjorn Fortuin.

Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Anmolpreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klassen, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Krunal Pandya, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed.

Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Janneman Malan