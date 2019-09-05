IND A vs SA A Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips, 5th ODI - September 6th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India A and South Africa A face off in the fifth and final ODI on Friday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The hosts have dominated the series with the likes of Shivam Dube and Axar Patel excelling with the bat that has overshadowed Heinrich Klaasen's efforts for the Proteas. With this encounter the final game of the series, a couple of changes might be on the cards for both sides.

While India look to gain a win over the tourists, South Africa fight for pride and add respectability to the scoreline, which isn't quite reflective of how the series has panned out. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

India A

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande and Ishan Porel.

South Africa A

Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Khaya Zondo, Matthew Breetzke, Theunis de Bruyn, George Linde, Willem Mulder, Gihahn Cloete, Heinrich Klaasen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jensen, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla.

Playing XI Updates

India A

Not many changes are expected from the hosts although much is expected from Shubman Gill, who has critically underwhelmed for them this series. He should open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a decent fifty on Thursday.

They have ample depth in the bowling unit as well with both Rahul Chahar and Washington Sundar able to hold their own and producing good performances. Shardul Thakur could be drafted in for Shivam Dube, with the latter proving his worth with some cameos lower down the order.

Possible XI: Gill, Dhawan, Chopra, Iyer (C), Rana, Samson(WK), Sundar, Thakur, Chahar, Porel and Deshpande.

South Africa A

As for the Proteas, Temba Bavuma retired hurt in the previous ODI which could pave the way for Khaya Zondo to come into the side. Heinrich Klaasen could be given a break as well with Janneman Malan or George Linde waiting on the wings while the rest of the side should remain the same.

The onus will be upon Reeza Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke to deliver with the bat while Bjorn Fortuin's economical spin bowling is also one to watch out for on Friday.

Possible XI: Reeza, Malan, Breetzke, Qeshile, Verreynne (WK), Zondo, Jansen, Fortuin, Nortje, Hendricks and Sipamla.

Match Details

India A vs South Africa A, 5th ODI

6th September 2019, 9:00 PM IST

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

Generally a good track to bat on, the Greenfield International Stadium should help spinners and pacers with some turn and swing on offer. As rain is set to interrupt the game once again, teams should come into this game with a T20 mindset if the game is shortened to 30 overs or less.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Sinethemba Qeshile and Kyle Verreynne are great options to have in the side given their enormous potential as limited-overs players. Although Sanju Samson is another such player, his position in the batting order is a letdown.

Batsmen: Shubman Gill and Reeza Hendricks are must-have players in the fantasy team. While Gill hasn't done much in this series, Reeza Hendricks has a hundred to his credit and should build on this performance as he seeks to seal a place in the senior squad. Along with them, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Matthew Breetzke are also more than capable candidates who can earn valuable fantasy points on Friday.

Allrounders: With Shivam Dube most likely to be rested for this game, Washington Sundar and Marco Jensen are the preferred options. Sundar is generally quite economical in the middle overs and should pick a wicket or two while Axar Patel is another worth-while option to have in the side if he is included in the playing XI.

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar is one of India's brightest spin bowling talents and recently made his T20 debut as well against West Indies. He is a must-have pick for this game along with Anrich Nortje, who picked a couple of wickets in the previous game. One of Tushar Deshpande or Ishan Porel should also suffice while Bjorn Fortuin's left-arm is one to keep an eye on in this match.

Captain: Shubman Gill and Reeza Hendricks are the frontrunners for the captaincy with both individuals capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. Along with them, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan could also be opted for as captain if one were to overlook the aforementioned duo.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile, Kyle Verreynne, Shubman Gill, Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Shikhar Dhawan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile, Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra, Washington Sundar, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Ishan Porel and Rahul Chahar. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Reeza Hendricks