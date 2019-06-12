IND-A vs SL-A, 4th unofficial ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - June 13th, 2019

After a close encounter in the third ODI which resulted in the series staying alive as it heads to Hubli, Sri Lanka A and hosts India A lock horns once again on Thursday. While India would be gearing up to seal an impressive series win for themselves, Sri Lanka look to sustain the momentum and take the series into the series decider later in the week. India's batting has been on song in all of the three games with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Prashant Chopra scoring hundreds at the top of the order but it would be so easy in Hubli with an in-form Chamika Karunaratne already wrecking havoc in the previous game in Belagavi. With the series hanging in the balance, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

India A:

Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra

Sri Lanka A:

Danushka Gunathilaka, Ishan Jayaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Ashan Priyanjan, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Kumara, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dushmantha Chameera

Playing XI Updates:

India A:

After a tough loss earlier in the week, a couple of changes are surely on the cards with Ricky Bhui and possibly Ishan Porel making way for Shubman Gill and Tushar Deshpande. Gill was ruled out of the third ODI due to a niggle but should be fit enough to make it on to the field this Thursday while the rest of the side could remain unchanged.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was also given an off day after his stunning exploits in the first two games and is also a possible candidate at the top of the order. Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar have provided the balance for this side with their accurate bowling while much is expected of Shreyas Gopal after being taken to the cleaners in the third ODI.

Possible XI: Chopra, Gill/Bhui, Kishan(C&WK), Anmolpreet, Hooda, Dube, Sundar, Gopal, Deshpande, Markande and Warrier.

Sri Lanka A:

After a brilliant performance with the bat in what was a do-or-die game for them, no changes are expected from the Sri Lankans with youngster Sangeeth Cooray revelling at the top of the order with a 88 to this name. Experienced players such as Niroshan Dickwella and Lahiru Kumara also hold key in this contest while the big-hitting Dasun Shanaka is also one to watch out for.

Sri Lanka's best player on this tour, Shehan Jayasuriya has been in superb touch and will be expected to continue his rich vein of form. With a lot of international experience in the ranks, Sri Lanka should fancy their changes coming into this pivotal clash.

Possible XI: Dickwella(WK), Cooray, Samarawickrama/Gunathilaka, Jayasuriya, Priyanjan(C), Kamindu, Shanaka, Jayaratne, Sandakan, Kumara and Karunaratne

Match Details:

India A vs Sri Lanka A, 4th unofficial ODI

13th June 2019, 9:00 AM IST

KSCA Cricket Ground, Hubli

Pitch Report:

With overcast conditions expected on Thursday, pacers should get the benefit with extra swing on offer with the new ball. Although the surface should favour stroke-play with the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the persistent rains earlier in the week could have a say in it as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Niroshan Dickwella and Ishan Kishan are two of the best players taking part in this unofficial series. While Dickwella was seemingly back to his best in the previous game, much is expected of Ishan Kishan who hasn't done much off late with the bat. Both of them are great options to have in the side, making good use of the new Dream11 regulations.

Batsmen: Anmolpreet Singh batted too deep down the order in the previous game to make an impact but should be able to bounce back with some vital runs to his name. Along with him, the likes of Shehan Jayasuriya and Prashant Chopra are also good options to have in the side considering their good form. Big-hitting batting allrounder Dasun Shanaka is also a handy option worth considering if one were to add another Sri Lankan in the batting department.

Allrounders: Shivam Dube is a must have in the fantasy side given his responsibility of the third seamer. He is also capable of clearing the boundaries at will, making him an invaluable asset alongside Ishan Jayaratne and Kamindu Mendis. Washington Sundar has also done well with the ball and considering the number of left-handers in the opposition ranks, he could be a handy option to have in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Chamika Karunaratne's fifer in the previous game guarantees a place in the fantasy side while Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier also a great option considering the amount of swing on offer in Hubli. Although he didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, Shreyas Gopal is also a great candidate to fill in as the third and final bowling option ahead of Mayank Markande.

Captain: Ishan Kishan and Shehan Jayasuriya are the preferred options given their form and ability to score quick runs. Jayasuriya has scored in excess of 200 runs this series and should be backed to score more as well while Ishan Kishan's exploits at the top of the order are well documented.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Ishan Kishan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Prashant Chopra, Anmolpreet Singh, Shivam Dube, Kamindu Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Sandeep Warrier, Shreyas Gopal and Chamika Karunaratne. Captain: Ishan Kishan, Vice-Captain: Shehan Jayasuriya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Ishan Jayaratne, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Sandeep Warrier and Lahiru Kumara. Captain: Shivam Dube, Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan