IND-A vs SL-A, 5th unofficial ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - June 15th, 2019

With the fourth ODI being washed out due to persistent showers, Sri Lanka A and India A face each other in the fifth and last ODI with the series on the line for both sides. With Hubli playing host on Saturday, India A would be looking to seal a comprehensive series win at the expense of Sri Lanka A, who have shown glimpses of brilliance with Niroshan Dickwella and Chamika Karunaratne proving a point to the Sri Lankan selectors.

With the series nicely poised at 2-1, Sri Lanka would love to level the series and with momentum on their side, they do have a great chance at getting one over an immensely talented Indian side, spoilt for choice in the batting department. With good weather also in store, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

India A:

Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra

Sri Lanka A:

Danushka Gunathilaka, Ishan Jayaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Ashan Priyanjan, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Kumara, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dushmantha Chameera

Playing XI Updates:

India A:

No changes are expected from India A with their batting unit putting in a commendable shift in the rain curtailed game on Thursday. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Anmolpreet Singh's form bodes well for the Indians who haven't disappointed with the bat with Ishan Kishan yet to get going for them.

Their bowling has been a bit wayward with a couple of changes in recent games but should feature the guile of Mayank Markande and accuracy of Tushar Deshpande, who has already picked three wickets in two games. Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube provide the balance to this Indian side who enter this game as the clear favourites.

Possible XI: Gaikwad, Gill, Anmolpreet, Ishan(C&WK), Hooda, Chopra/Bhui, Dube, Sundar, Deshpande, Markande and Warrier.

Sri Lanka A:

Similar to their opponents, Sri Lanka A shouldn't be pondering upon any changes as well with momentum on their side. The international experience in the likes of Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka and Lahiru Kumara carry about is bound to come in handy in this decider while Shehan Jayasuriya's exploits in the middle overs could decide the outcome of the match. Lakshan Sandakan couldn't grip the ball as much due to the showers but could have a decent game on Saturday whilst complementing Ishan Jayaratne and Lahiru Kumara.

Possible XI: Samarawickrama, Dickwella(WK), Rajapaksa/Cooray, Jayasuriya, Priyanjan (C), Shanaka, Jayaratne, Karunaratne, Sandakan, Kumara and Dhananjaya

Match Details:

India A vs Sri Lanka A, 5th unofficial ODI

15th June 2019, 9:00 AM IST

KSCA Cricket Ground, Hubli

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous ODI, the pitch is flat with India scoring 208 in just 22 overs before rain showed up. Spinners are set to play a major role with both sides fielding two frontline spinners on Thursday although batsmen should score big runs once they get themselves in.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: All of Ishan Kishan, Niroshan Dickwella and Sadeera Samarawickrama are great options to have in the side given their ability to score quick runs in the top order. Given the new Dream11 regulations, all of them are ideally picked given the nature of the pitch as well with Ishan Kishan due for a big one on Saturday along with Sadeera Samarawickrama, who hasn't teed off this series.

Batsmen: Shubman Gill is one of the best young batsmen in the world right now and is rightly picked in the fantasy team as well alongside the likes of the in-form Shehan Jayasuriya. Ruturaj Gaikwad has two hundreds and a scintillating fifty in the three innings so far, making him a great option as well alongside Dasun Shanaka and Deepak Hooda.

Allrounders: Ishan Jayaratne has been decent with the new ball and could pick a wicket or two on Saturday while Shivam Dube's role as a pinch hitter and the third seamer makes him a must have player in this fantasy team.

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande and Lahiru Kumara are viable options considering their recent form with the new ball. Kumara did manage to pick a couple of wickets in the washed out game, making him a better prospect than Chamika Karunaratne while Sandeep Warrier and Mayank Markande are also decent option to have in your side.

Captain: Niroshan Dickwella and Shubman Gill are the preferred choices for captaincy with their ability at the top of the order second to none in both sets of sides. Shivam Dube's all-round abilities also make him perfect captaincy material while one cannot write of the in-form duo of Shehan Jayasuriya and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shivam Dube, Ishan Jayaratne, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Warrier and Lahiru Kumara. Captain: Niroshan Dickwella, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Shivam Dube, Ishan Jayaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Warrier. Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Shivam Dube