Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 8th, 2019

The Indian juggernaut continued as Virat Kohli and Vijay Shankar paved the way for a two-nil lead in the five-match ODI series over Australia. The action now moves to Ranchi, home to India's most successful captain, MS Dhoni where India will be looking to wrap up yet another series victory.

Whereas for the Australians, it is a must-win game as they seek to keep the series alive. With India outplaying the Australians in the crucial junctures of both matches, Australia will be looking for improved performances from their senior players with only a handful of games left for them to finalize their World Cup squad.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MSD (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short

Playing XI Updates:

India:

Yuzvendra Chahal could replace Kuldeep Yadav as India seem to prefer the present combination which sees Vijay Shankar and Jadeja at number 6 and 7, giving them more than adequate depth in both the batting and bowling departments. The spotlight will be on Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who haven't been able to get going so far in the series while Ambati Rayudu should get another crack at the Australians in order to prove his credentials at number four.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Rohit, Kohli (C), Rayudu, Dhoni(WK), Jadhav, Shankar, Jadeja, Kuldeep/Chahal, Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia:

Nathan Lyon could keep his place in the side after a decent performance in the second ODI although Australia will be tempted to call upon Jason Behrendorff's services in the powerplay overs. The rest of the side should remain the same although team management would be worried over the fact that none of their batsmen were able to convert their starts into a match-winning knock. Aaron Finch finally got himself going and is expected to come good in this must-win game for the Aussies.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Khawaja, Marsh, Handscomb, Stoinis, Maxwell, Carey(WK), Cummins, Coulter-Nile, Zampa and Behrendorff/Lyon

Match Details:

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

8th March 2018, 1:30 PM IST

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report:

Ranchi has often produced good wickets with plenty of runs on offer. Bowlers have also enjoyed the prevalent conditions in the previous ODIs played here with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picking four wickets in their two matches in Ranchi. Nevertheless, the spotlight will be on the hometown hero MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli who is the leading run-scorer at the venue with 261 runs to his name.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni didn't trouble the scorers in the first ODI but with the third ODI being played in his home town, one can expect Dhoni to put in a good performance on Friday.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Aaron Finch are due for a big innings and should be backed for this match with the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Shaun Marsh amongst the other candidates. Virat Kohli's irresistible form is also too good to ignore although credits could be a concern with the number one ranked player in the world.

All-rounders: Kedhar Jadhav is the preferred Indian over the likes of Shankar and Jadeja with the diminutive batsmen amongst the runs and wickets on a regular basis. One of Stoinis or Maxwell should make the side with their all-round abilities second to none.

Bowlers: With Kuldeep Yadav likely to be rested, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah are the preferred options while Cummins and Zampa are also handy options to have in the side. Nathan Coulter-Nile has also picked up wickets on a regular basis and could slot in for Zampa, depending on the overlying conditions on Friday.

Captain: Rohit Sharma and Shaun Marsh are the preferred options for captaincy with both of them being in supreme form over the last year or so. Aaron Finch is also an outsider for captaincy and could be a brave yet clever selection as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni(WK), Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Kedhar Jadhav, Glenn Maxwell, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa. Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni(WK), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Captain: Shaun Marsh

