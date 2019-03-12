Ind vs Aus, 5th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 13th, 2019

After two high-scoring one-day internationals in Ranchi and Mohali, the stage is set for an epic series decider with India facing the tourists, Australia in the fifth and final ODI set to be held in Delhi.

Just when India thought they had the series in their bags, brilliant performances from the Australian batsmen have forced a 2-2 stalemate, set to be decided on Wednesday. Without MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli looked devoid of any ideas under pressure and will be hoping he gets the toss right after ending up on the wrong side of dew in the last couple of matches.

With this being Team India's last ODI before the ICC World Cup 2019, they will hope for a positive result although the Australians have already proven their credentials earlier in the series.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Playing XI Updates:

India:

After a fairly successful stint in the middle in Mohali, one of Dhawan or Rohit could drop to the bench to accommodate both Rahul and Rayudu in the side, considering their battle for the number four spot in the side.

Rishabh Pant had a forgetful evening behind the wickets and will be looking to make amends at his home ground. India's fifth bowling option has already proven to be quite a problem. In spite of it, the same combination is set to be backed once again on a Delhi pitch which favours spin.

Possible XI: Rohit, Dhawan/Rayudu, Virat(C), Rohit, Pant(WK), Shankar, Jadhav, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bhuvi and Bumrah.

Australia:

Australia has dug deep after losing the first two ODIs with two morale-boosting wins against a formidable Indian side. The likes of Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja and Ashton Turner have turned in career-defining performances over the last week and have seemingly booked their places in the World Cup squad.

Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh have looked mediocre at best and need to utilize this match to regain their form. Their bowling is fairly settled with Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson picking eight wickets between them in the previous ODI while Adam Zampa continues to impress with his skiddy leg-spin.

Marcus Stoinis' fitness is a concern although him being passed fit would only being in more pleasant headaches in terms of squad selection with almost everyone in good shape and form.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Khawaja, Marsh, Handscomb, Maxwell, Turner, Carey(WK), Cummins, Jhye, Zampa and Behrendorff/Lyon

Match Details:

India vs Australia, 5th ODI

13th March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Pitch Report:

Delhi has traditionally favoured batsmen indicating another high-scoring match in the series. The pitch also has something for the bowlers with swing and turn coming into play during the course of the match. With a couple of Delhi boys in their team, India will be fairly confident of their abilities on what should be a good wicket to bat on.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Delhi boy, Rishabh Pant is playing in familiar conditions and should find solace, unlike the hostility that was served to him in Mohali. He should put in a good performance, making him the preferred option for the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli is a must have player regardless of the format and along with him, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh are viable options to choose. Shaun Marsh has been the most consistent batsmen for the Aussies over the last year but hasn't shown up in this series after arriving late. He should be backed to score some runs while batting at number three for Australia.

All-rounders: Former Delhi Daredevils team-mates, Glenn Maxwell and Vijay Shankar are the ideal players to have in the side with both of them in good run-scoring form. Their bowling is bound to come into play at some point in the match and could yield a wicket or two come Wednesday.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are India's best bowlers in the format and are perfect wicket-taking options to in the side while Adam Zampa's inclusion is a no-brainer. Along with them, one of Cummins or Jhye Richardson should suffice in completing the fantasy team.

Captain: Rohit Sharma missed out on a hundred in the previous ODI and could go big once again in Delhi. He is the preferred choice as captain with the likes of Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch also amongst the possible candidates. Glenn Maxwell could also be opted for with his all-round abilities coming in handy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant(WK), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa. Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant(WK), Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Kedhar Jadhav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa. Captain: Glenn Maxwell

