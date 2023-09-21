IND vs AUS Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI – September 22, 2023

Please Schedule this Article for 7 AM on 22-09-2023

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 preparations have come to the final stage. India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting on September 22 just before the global event. The opening game of the series will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

India have rested their key players for the first two games. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return for the final game of the series. KL Rahul will be leading the Indian side in the first two games. They had recent success in the Asia Cup 2023 and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Australia, on the other hand, are coming on the back of an ODI series loss against the Proteas in South Africa. The senior guys such as Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, and Glenn Maxwell return to the squad and will be hoping to get their combination right ahead of the marquee event.

Ahead of the first ODI in Mohali, let’s have a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the IND vs AUS clash.

#3 Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 9 credits

Mitchell Marsh in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

The Australian all-rounder recently captained the side in the South Africa series. He had a lean ODI series before stepping up and contributing in the last game. He scored 71 off 56 balls and looks to be in good touch with the bat.

Marsh can contribute with both bat and ball in the upcoming ODI series. A clean-striker of the cricket ball, he will be opening the batting alongside David Warner and is a vital cog in the Australian batting lineup in the IND vs AUS game.

#2 Mohammed Siraj (IND) – 9 credits

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in action

Mohammed Siraj blew away the Lankan side in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. The right-arm Indian pacer registered figures of 6/21 in his seven overs, which included four wickets in a single over. It helped them knock over Sri Lanka on 50 which they chased down with ease.

Siraj has taken giant strides in white-ball cricket in recent times. He has the ability to swing the new ball both ways and will be a nightmare for the Aussies if he finds his rhythm early in the first ODI. With the way Siraj is bowling, is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the IND vs AUS clash on Friday.

#1 Shubman Gill (IND) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Shubman Gill is in rich form with the bat. The Indian opener finished as the highest run-scorer in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. He scored 302 runs in six games at a hefty average of 75.50. He has emerged as an all-format player for India and will play a key role for them in the next two months.

Gill is slated to open in the IND vs AUS ODI series, starting from Friday. Gill has to take the responsibility on his shoulders in the absence of his regular opening partner, Rohit Sharma. You can rely on Gill to fetch you points in the IND vs AUS contest in Mohali.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Mitchell Marsh Shubman Gill 0 votes