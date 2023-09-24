IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI – September 24, 2023

The second game of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia will be played on Sunday (September 24). The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will be hosting this exciting IND vs AUS contest. India won the first ODI convincingly by five wickets to take an early lead in the series.

Australia were asked to bat first in the opening game of the ODI series. David Warner top-scored with 52 and contributions from their middle-order batters helped them post 276 on the board. Mohammed Shami bowled brilliantly for the hosts and picked up a fifer.

Chasing 277, Ruturaj Gaikwad (71) and Shubman Gill (74) gave the hosts a solid start. There was a mini-collapse but a solid stand between skipper KL Rahul (58*) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) helped India get across the line in the penultimate over.

Ahead of the second ODI, let’s have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the IND vs AUS clash on Sunday.

#3 David Warner (AUS) – 8.5 Credits

David Warner in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

David Warner was brilliant with the bat for Australia in the first ODI. He stood tall against the Indian pacers and scored at a very good rate. He survived the initial burst from Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, and stepped on the accelerator after getting set in the middle.

Warner scored 52 off 53 balls before holing out in the deep. His knock comprised six boundaries and two maximums. Warner is one of the cleanest ball-strikers going around in world cricket right now and you can bank on him to score runs in the second IND vs AUS encounter.

#2 KL Rahul (IND) – 8.5 Credits

KL Rahul in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Indian skipper KL Rahul was outstanding with the bat in the first game of the three-match ODI series. He didn’t have the best of days behind the stumps but played a well-composed knock to steer his side home.

Rahul came in to bat in a tricky situation but stitched together a brilliant partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. Rahul remained unbeaten on 58 off 63 balls to take his side across the line with five wickets in hand. Rahul looks to be in rich form with the bat and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

#1 Shubman Gill (IND) – 9 Credits

Shubman Gill in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Shubman Gill has been a consistent run-scorer for India in all formats in the last two years. Gill has been scoring runs for fun in white-ball cricket and again stepped up on his home ground on Friday. He put in a solid 142-run opening stand along with Ruturaj Gaikwad to give India the perfect start.

Gill played some beautiful strokes upfront and brought up yet another fifty. He scored 74 off 63 balls before getting knocked over by Adam Zampa. With the form he is in, you can rely on him to fetch you points in the IND vs AUS game in Indore.

