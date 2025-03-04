IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see India (IND) squaring off against Australia (AUS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This is one of the biggest cricket rivalries which every cricket fan is looking forward to. Indian fans still have the wounds of the 2023 World Cup and would want revenge. India won all of their league-stage matches while Australia have managed to secure the playoff spot with only one win in their three matches. Their last two matches were abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have played a total of 151 head-to-head matches. Australia have won 84 matches, while India managed to win 57 matches. 10 matches ended without any result.

IND vs AUS Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 1st Semi Final Match

Date and Time: March 4, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. Dew might come in the second innings and help the chasing team. The last ODI match played here was between New Zealand and India, where a total of 454 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

IND vs AUS Form Guide

IND - W W W

AUS - N/R N/R L

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

IND vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 77 runs in just three innings against India. KL Rahul is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Travis Head

Travis Head and Shubman Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Indian bowlers. He has smashed 345 runs in nine head-to-head matches at a spectacular average of around 43. Virat Kohli is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 53 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches. Glenn Maxwell is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Adam Zampa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakaravarthy and Adam Zampa. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on this pitch. Kuldeep Yadav is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is the most crucial pick from Australia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is expected to bowl a few overs. He has smashed 345 runs in nine head-to-head matches.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel is one of the most crucial picks from the India squad. He is in top notch form and is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 53 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches. He has also taken six wickets in six head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs AUS, 1st Semi Final Match

Shubman Gill

Travis Head

Steve Smith

Shreyas Iyer

Axar Patel

India vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: S Gill, S Smith, V Kohli, R Sharma, S Iyer

All-rounders: G Maxwell, A Patel, H Pandya

Bowlers: A Zampa, V Chakravarthy

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, A Carey

Batters: S Smith, V Kohli, S Iyer, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: G Maxwell, A Patel, H Pandya

Bowlers: K Yadav, A Zampa

