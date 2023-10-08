IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 5

The fifth match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will see two of the most successful teams in the world competing against each other. India (IND) will square off against Australia (AUS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

These two teams recently played each other in the ODI series, where India won the series by 2-1. Australia, on the other hand, played exceptionally well in the last match of the ODI series and will try to continue their dominating performance in today's nail-biting match.

Australia will try their best to win this match, but India have an experienced side and are expected to win. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

IND vs AUS: Match Details

The 5th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, Match 5

Date and Time: 8th October 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

This is the same pitch where the third ODI match of the Australia tour of India in March 2023 was played. The pitch looked good for spinners with opportunities for experienced batters to score. In the last match played here, a total of 517 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

IND vs AUS Form Guide

IND - Will be playing their first match

AUS - Will be playing their first match

IND vs AUS: Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill is unavailable due to health issues

Rohit Sharma ©, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins ©

IND vs AUS: Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has a very good ODI average against Australia and is in top-notch form. Ishan Kishan is another good choice for today's match.

Batters: V Kohli

M Marsh and V Kohli are both good batter options for today's match. Both the openers are expected to score well. S Smith is another good choice for today's match.

All-rounders: R Jadeja

G Maxwell and R Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for today's match. H Pandya is another good pick for today's match since he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers: J Bumrah

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is no doubt India's bowling specialist 'J Bumrah'. He has a terrific record against Australia and might shine again today. K Yadav and A Zampa are other good picks for today's match.

IND vs AUS match: Captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

V Kohli's terrific record in ODI makes him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has an overall 57.4 in ODI cricket with a strike rate of 93.8. Last time, when Virat Kohli played against Australia, he smashed 56 runs.

R Jadeja

The pitch is expected to support spinners, so R Jadeja is another good captaincy or vice-captaincy option. It is a differential captaincy pick for grand League teams. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs AUS, Match 5

KL Rahul

V Kohli

M Marsh

R Jadeja

G Maxwell

India vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be spinner-friendly, it is advisable to pick at least four spinners. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: D Warner, V Kohli, R Sharma, M Marsh

All-rounders: R Jadeja, G Maxwell, H Pandya

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Starc, M Siraj

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: M Labuschagne, V Kohli, S Smith, M Marsh

All-rounders: R Jadeja, G Maxwell, R Ashwin

Bowlers: J Bumrah, A Zampa, K Yadav