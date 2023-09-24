IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs Australia 2023, 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI match of India vs Australia 2023 will see one of the most successful teams in the world compete before the CWC.

India (IND) will square off against Australia (AUS) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, player stats, and the pitch report.

The last match between these two teams was a nail-biting encounter that fans enjoyed a lot. India won the match by 5 wickets thanks to amazing performances by Shami, KL Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill.

Australia, on the other hand, has a strong squad and will try their best to win today's match and level the series.

Australia will try their best to win this match, but India has a much more experienced side and is expected to win this intense match.

IND vs AUS Match Details

The second ODI match of the India vs Australia 2023 series will be played on September 24 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: September 24, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report

This is the same pitch where the last match of the New Zealand tour of India was played. The pitch looked well-balanced, with opportunities for both bowlers and batters.

In the last match, a total of 680 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets. Last time these two teams met at this venue, a total of 587 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IND vs AUS Form Guide

IND - W

AUS - L

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Inglis (wk), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Sean Abott

IND vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has a very good ODI average against Australia and is in top-notch form. J Inglis is another good choice for today's match.

Batters

S Gill

S Gill and R Gaikwad are both good batter options for today's match. Both openers are expected to score well. S Smith is another good choice for today's match.

All-rounders

R Jadeja

R Ashwin and R Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for today's match. C Green is another good pick for today's match since he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is no doubt India's bowling specialist, 'J Bumrah'. He has a terrific record against Australia and might shine again today. A Zampa and M Shami are other good picks for today's match.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Gill

S Gill's terrific record in ODI makes him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has an average of 64.8 in ODI cricket with a strike rate of 102.6. He smashed 74 runs in just 63 balls in the last match.

R Gaikwad

The pitch is expected to support batters, so R Gaikwad is another good captaincy or vice captaincy option. It is a differential captaincy pick for Grand League teams. He smashed 71 runs in 77 balls in the last match against Australia.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI

S Gill

S Smith

M Labuschagne

R Gaikwad

J Bumrah

India vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be batter-friendly, it is advisable to pick at least five batters. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: D Warner, R Gaikwad, S Gill, S Smith, M Marsh

All-rounders: R Jadeja

Bowlers: J Bumrah, P Cummins, A Zampa, M Shami

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: S Iyer, R Gaikwad, S Gill, S Smith, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: R Jadeja, R Ashwin

Bowlers: J Bumrah, A Zampa, M Shami