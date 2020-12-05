IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20I), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 6th, 2020

The second T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After two disheartening defeats in the ODIs, India have come back strong with two wins, including one in the first T20I. Ravindra Jadeja and his concussion replacement Yuzvendra Chahal were on the money with bat and ball respectively as India beat the hosts in a close encounter. However, the Men in Blue will be anything but complacent at Sydney, where both of their losses have come in this tour.

As for the Aussies, they would be looking to level the series on Sunday despite the injury concerns in the side. While Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar were left out on Friday, there is some doubt over Finch's participation as well. However, they have a lot of capable players in the side, with much expected of Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith in this game.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, which should pave the way for an exciting clash. With the Sydney Cricket Ground playing host, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for an absolute treat!

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, D'Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Matt Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan

Predicted Playing 11

Australia

D'Arcy Short, Matt Wade (WK), Aaron Finch/Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Swepson/Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/ Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott

India

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sunday, Deepak Chahar/Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan

Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, 2nd T20I

Date: 6th December 2020, at 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

Unlike the pitch in Canberra, a good batting track is expected in Sydney with the ball coming onto the bat fairly well. While the pacers should get some swing and bounce early on, the batsmen should feel comfortable in the middle.

The spinners could play a part as the match progresses although there isn't much turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a decent total at this venue.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and Mohd Shami

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Moises Henriques, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and T Natarajan

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith