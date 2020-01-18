IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 19th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With the series delicately poised at one-all, India and Australia face-off in the third and final ODI at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While the Australians dealt the first blow in Mumbai, India bounced back with an all-round performance in the second ODI to keep the series alive. In spite of yet another shuffle in the batting order, India did come out victorious and go into the final ODI with much-needed momentum.

The Australians, however, will quickly look to put the loss behind them and register consecutive ODI series wins on Indian soil. Both teams look well-matched on paper although the Indians might consider themselves slight favourites heading into this series decider.

With the Chinnaswamy Stadium playing host to the two teams, yet another high-scoring encounter awaits on Sunday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs AUS.

IND vs AUS Teams

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Playing 11 Updates

India

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma suffered injuries in the second ODI, although it is likely that the duo will feature in this crucial game. Another change that is on the cards depends on Rishabh Pant's fitness. If he is cleared, Pant should come in for Pandey, who failed to impress with the bat.

With Virat Kohli and KL Rahul getting amongst the runs in the previous game, the Indians won't be tinkering much with the batting unit. There is a possibility of Chahal coming into the side as well owing to his experience playing at the Chinnaswamy although Kuldeep should keep his place in all likelihood.

Possible XI: Rohit, Dhawan, Virat(C), Iyer, Rahul(WK), Pant/Pandey, Jadeja, Saini, Shami, Kuldeep/Chahal and Bumrah.

Australia

Although they did end up on the losing side, the Australians should remain unchanged for this game as well. The top order looks quite solid with Smith and Labuschagne coming up with decent knocks although more will be expected from Alex Carey and Ashton Turner in the middle order.

They have ample batting depth which bodes well at a high-scoring venue such as Chinnaswamy. The bowling attack has done well in the series with Adam Zampa accounting for four wickets so far. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will lead the bowling attack while the onus will be on David Warner to pave the way for a win at the Chinnaswamy.

Possible XI: Warner, Finch(C), Smith, Labuschagne, Carey(WK), Turner, Agar, Cummins, Starc, Zampa and Richardson.

Match Details

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

19th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

Traditionally, the Chinnaswamy has played host to a number of high-scoring encounters including the T20I played between India and Australia last year. A similar type of wicket is expected on Sunday as well although the spinners will have a major role to play. Chasing is the norm in Bengaluru with both captains looking to chase in what should be a high-scoring encounter.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul has been in fine form in the series with a match-winning knock of 80 in the previous game, giving him the nod over Alex Carey. While Rahul will enjoy batting at his home ground, Carey could be picked as the second wicket-keeper with the southpaw being adept at playing spin and pace well.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma will have fond memories of playing at the Chinnaswamy against the Australians. The Indian vice-captain scored his first ODI double-hundred against the Aussies at this very venue in 2013. Moreover, he is due for a big knock in the series and will look to finish the series with a good performance.

Along with him, the likes of Aaron Finch and David Warner also warrant a place in the side. Virat Kohli is a great Dream11 pick on most days and his record at the Chinnaswamy is brilliant. If an extra batsman is preferred, Shreyas Iyer could be a viable punt.

All-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne looked at ease in his first ODI innings. Although he couldn't convert it into a big one, Labuschagne showed enough promise. While Ashton Agar is a viable alternative, one can opt for Ravindra Jadeja as well with the Indian all-rounder picking two wickets in the previous game.

Bowlers: Although he didn't pick a wicket in Rajkot, Mitchell Starc's experience at this venue while playing for RCB should serve him well. Another dependable bowling pick would be Jasprit Bumrah, who showed signs of coming back to his best in the previous game.

If you are looking for spinners in your Dream11 team, Adam Zampa and Kuldeep Yadav are viable picks. Pat Cummins could also be backed to pick a wicket or two in this game. If one were to pick an extra Indian pacer, Mohammed Shami should fit the bill.

Captain: Rohit Sharma hasn't lived up to the expectations so far and is certainly due for a big knock. He did look in decent touch in the previous game before falling to Adam Zampa on 42. Nevertheless, he should get some runs under his belt as he is preferred for the multiplier options along with David Warner. Virat Kohli is also a popular pick while one can also opt for Australian captain Aaron Finch for the same.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

KL Rahul, Alex Carey, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: David Warner

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Alex Carey, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins.

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli