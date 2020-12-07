IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20I), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 8th, 2020

The third T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

After a disappointing ODI series, Team India have come back strong in the T20Is with two convincing performances. Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan were on song in Sydney as India registered their 9th T20I win on the trot.

Although the 3-match series is done and dusted, India will look for a clean sweep against the Aussies, who have been hit by a few injury concerns.

In the absence of the likes of David Warner and Aaron Finch, the hosts were able to come up with a decent performance on Sunday. With Matthew Wade looking in good form at the top of the order, Australia will look to salvage some pride in the third and final T20I.

Momentum is on the tourists' side, but one cannot take the Aussies lightly, especially in their own backyard. With both teams looking to build towards the Test series with a win in this game, we should be in for a cracking contest.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, D'Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Matt Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan

Predicted Playing 11

Australia

D'Arcy Short, Matt Wade (C&WK), Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott/ Mitchell Starc

India

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar/Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan

Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, 3rd T20I

Date: 8th December 2020, at 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch, as seen in the previous T20I, is a good one to bat on with the ball skidding on nicely under the lights.

The pacers didn't get much help from the surface, and changes of pace might be their only option. With the ball holding up a bit, the spinners will have an important role to play.

Batsmen will look to target the shorter boundary. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170-180 being par at this venue.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Matthew Wade, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, D'Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Matthew Wade, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli