IND vs BAN 1st Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 14th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a pulsating T20I series which saw India beat Bangladesh, the two nations square off in the first of two Tests, starting 14th November in Indore. Although India rested a few players in the T20Is, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami are back for the Indians, who look to maintain a perfect record in the Test format this year.

On the other hand, Bangladesh did give a good account of themselves in the shortest format and even managed a win against India. In spite of the aforementioned, they will be regarded as the underdogs with their big guns, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan not available for this Test series.

India is expected to make short work of their neighbours although Bangladesh is a worthy opponent in the subcontinent, regardless of the format. For what promises to be an exciting Test match, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs BAN Test.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehedy Hasan, Liton Das, Shadman Islam, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Al Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Nayeem Hasan and Ebadat Hossain.

Playing XI Updates

India

India should field it's strongest side considering the nature of the pitch. Fielding three pacers might be the way to go for the Indians with Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha doing well with the bat against South Africa. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will open the batting with the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli following them.

The spin twins, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be key as the game progresses although the spotlight will be on India's famed bowling attack led by Ishant Sharma for this Test. India will head into this game as the favourites and will bank on captain, Virat Kohli to lead them to yet another win over their Asian rivals.

Possible XI: Rohit, Mayank, Pujara, Virat (C), Rahane, Jadeja, Saha (WK), Ashwin, Ishant/Kuldeep, Shami and Umesh.

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque leads Bangladesh for the first time and will be eager to get the squad combination right. With Tamim Iqbal not available, Shadman Islam should open the batting alongside Imrul Kayes.

The middle-order is key with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad capable of scoring big runs against any opposition. Liton Das will keep wickets while the spin trio of Taijul, Mehedy and Nayeem Islam should also have a say in the outcome of the game.

Two pacers are set to be preferred as well with Mustafizur Rahman and Al Amin Hossain getting the nod over Ebadat.

Possible XI: Imrul, Shadman, Mominul (C), Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton (WK), Nayeem, Mehedy, Taijul, Mustafizur and Al Amin.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

14th November 2019, 9:30 AM IST

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Pitch Report

Only one Test has been played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium with India winning the match comfortably. Generally, the pitch does favour the spinners which could see either side play three spinners.

While it should be a good surface to bat on, spinners will come into play from Day 3, which increases the importance of the toss. The weather is perfect for Test match cricket with no rain on the cards at all.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim is the preferred choice for this slot with Saha expected to bat at number seven. Moreover, Rahim is Bangladesh's best batsmen with a double hundred also to his name. With India's batting prowess taken into account, Saha might not bat much which directs towards the selection of Rahim for this game.

Batsmen: If India was to bat first, picking three batsmen in Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and one of Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma would be a dependable punt. While Ajinkya Rahane is a viable candidate as well, the form that the top four are in makes them the better prospects. From the Bangladesh roster, captain Mominul Haque is a great option while Liton Das is also capable of scoring runs in the middle order for the tourists.

Allrounders: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are perhaps India's greatest assets in the Test form in subcontinent conditions. Their ability to pick wickets consistently holds them in good stead as they are picked for this Test. Along with the Indian spin twins, Mehedy Hasan could also prove to be a valuable addition. Along with his off-spin, Mehedy is capable of scoring handy runs in the lower order as well to warranty a place in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: One or both of India's pacers, Umesh Yadav and Shami would be ideal picks for this game. Although subcontinent conditions suit the spinners more, the pacers were able to outperform their peers in the series against South Africa and should be able to do so against Bangladesh as well. One of Taijul Islam or Nayeem Islam would also suffice with the option of Mustafizur Rahman available.

Captain: Virat Kohli has a double hundred to his name at this very venue and would be eager to continue his fine form in the Test format. While he is the first choice for captaincy, the duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are also viable options. Cheteshwar Pujara is also due for a big one in home conditions and is certainly a bankable option for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mehedy Hasan, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Taijul Islam and Umesh Yadav. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Ravi Ashwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Liton Das, Mehedy Hasan, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Umesh Yadav and Nayeem Hasan. Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin, Vice-Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara