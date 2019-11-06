IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 7th, 2019

Amid fears of a cyclone, India and Bangladesh are set to face off in the second T20I with a lot at stake for both sides at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Although Bangladesh didn't win a single T20I against their neighbours, the Tigers were able to slay the demons with a sensational seven-wicket win to set the tone for the series. India, who is without the likes of Bumrah and Kohli in their squad, was handed a reality check and would look to make amends on Thursday.

With Rohit Sharma leading the side, India will once again be the favourites while heading into the game although Bangladesh has already proven that they aren't pushovers in the format. Here are a few tips you pick your Dream 11 team for IND vs BAN.

Squads to choose from

India

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh

Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam.

Playing XI Updates

India

Shardul Thakur could come into the side for Khaleel Ahmed, who was a touch expensive in the previous game. Apart from that, no changes are expected with Rishabh Pant given another opportunity to prove his credentials. Their opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan is as good as any in world cricket with KL Rahul, who has two T20I centuries, being one to watch out for. Their depth in batting is commendable with Sundar and Pandya showcasing their prowess in the first T20I.

Possible XI: Rohit(C), Dhawan, Rahul, Pant(WK), Iyer, Dube, Pandya, Sundar, Chahar, Chahal and Khaleel/Shardul.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has no reason to tinker with a successful combination with the experienced duo of Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim being key to their fortunes. Youngsters, Mohammad Naim and Aminul Islam were able to give a good account of themselves with Shafiul Islam leading the attack well. In spite of Mohammad Saifuddin and Tamim Iqbal not featuring in the series, Bangladesh still looks to be a formidable unit and will look for a historic win on Thursday.

Possible XI: Naim, Das, Sarkar, Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah (C), Mosaddek, Afif, Aminul, Shafiul, Al Amin and Mustafizur.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20 International

7 November 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

There is a threat of rain for this game although a match between the two Asian rivals should take place. Spinners will be crucial at this venue while the pacers should also get some help with the ball. Chasing will be the preferred option once again with 160 being par in Rajkot.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim was the star of the show in Bangladesh's win in Delhi. He would be a great addition for this game as well although Liton Das is a must-have in the side. While both Bangladesh keepers are great options, Rishabh Pant's ability to score quick runs in the middle overs could also be a viable punt.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma couldn't last for more than an over in the first T20I. Rohit should make amends as he is picked alongside the likes of Mahmudullah Riyad and KL Rahul in the side. Shikhar Dhawan did score some runs in the previous game although he did look uncomfortable during his stay. Nevertheless, he would be a worthwhile option along with Soumya Sarkar, who could bowl an over or two as well.

Allrounders: Krunal Pandya and Afif Hossain are the preferred candidates with both of them doing well with the ball in recent months. Although both individuals bat at number seven, they have already proven their ability to accelerate in the death overs to warranty a place in the fantasy side. If an extra all-rounder is preferred, Washington Sundar would be a perfect fit.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal and Shafiul Islam were the pick of the bowlers for India and Bangladesh respectively. Both of them are must-haves for his game while Deepak Chahar's wicket-taking ability with the new ball also makes him a great option for this game. Aminul Islam, who picked two wickets in the first T20I, is also one to watch out for in Rajkot.

Captain: Rohit Sharma and Liton Das are the ideal choices for captaincy with both openers capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. Along with them, Krunal Pandya should also be a good multiplier option with the Mumbai Indians' all-rounder being one of the most consistent players for the Indian side.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mahmudullah Riyad, Krunal Pandya, Afif Hossain, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shafiul Islam, Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Krunal Pandya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Liton Das, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar and Aminul Islam. Captain: Krunal Pandya, Vice-Captain: Liton Das