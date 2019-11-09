IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 10th, 2019

India v Bangladesh Dream11 Fantasy Tips

The third and final T20I between India and Bangladesh will be contested on Sunday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

While Bangladesh drew first blood in Delhi, Rohit Sharma's 43-ball 85 ensured India registered an eight-wicket win, and in the process kept the series alive coming into the final encounter. Although both sides came into this series without a number of key individuals, the series has proved to be competitive, with Bangladesh giving a tough fight to the hosts courtesy of consistent performances.

With the Men in Blue finding their mojo in Rajkot, they will commence the final game of the series with the favourites tag, although Bangladesh will be eying a historic and maiden T20I series win over India.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs BAN.

Squads to choose from

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh

Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam.

Playing XI Updates

India

Shardul Thakur could come into the side at the expense of Khaleel Ahmed, who has been very expensive in his two outings this series. Apart from this change, the duo of Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey could also be given a game at the expense of Rahul and Pant. Rahul Chahar is another possible option if India prefer another leggie considering Bangladesh's woes against leg-spin. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will yet again remain crucial for a good start, while Deepak Chahar will be keen to produce yet another good show with the ball in hand.

Possible XI: Rohit (C), Dhawan, Samson (WK), Pandey, Iyer, Dube, Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Chahal and Thakur.

Bangladesh

As for the tourists, Abu Hider could be given a game, considering Al-Amin's inability to trouble the Indian batsmen. Much is expected from Liton Das, who has been one of Bangladesh's best batsmen in recent years. Rahim and Naim have looked solid along with captain, Mahmudullah in the batting unit although the duo of Mosaddek and Afif haven't done much with the bat yet. Aminul Islam has been their best bowler with four wickets so far, and he will look to pick more wickets along with the duo of Shafiul and Mustafizur on Sunday.

Possible XI: Naim, Das, Sarkar, Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah (C), Mosaddek, Afif, Aminul, Shafiul, Abu Hider and Mustafizur.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20 International

10 November 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected on Sunday with some swing on offer for the pacers upfront. While the spinners should also come into play as the game progresses, teams will prefer chasing, with dew being a major factor. 165-170 should be par on this surface considering the batting prowess on either side.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das are the ideal choices for the wicket-keeper spots in the side. While Rahim is in decent form in the middle order with 64 runs in two games, Das is yet to fire and would love to come good in this series decider. If picked in the Indian side, Sanju Samson could also be a worth-while candidate in the top order.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put on a sensational partnership in the previous game to win India the game. Both of them are picked without hesitation for this game as well. They are also joined by Mohammad Naim, who has scored some runs at the top of the order for Bangladesh. Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar have 114 runs between them and could prove to be handy options for this game.

Allrounders: Krunal Pandya and Afif Hossain are the preferred candidates with both of them capable of doing damage with both bat and ball. Krunal Pandya has been one of the best performers for the Indian T20I side over the past year and is due for good performance with the ball. Shivam Dube hasn't done much of note till now but could be backed for this game as well.

Bowlers: Bangladesh has struggled against the leg-spin of Yuzvendra Chahal in both games. He is a must-have in the side while Bangladesh's leg-spinner Aminul Islam is another good option as well. Deepak Chahar's ability to pick wickets should be key on this surface while one of Shardul Thakur or Shafiul Islam should suffice as the final bowling pick.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan has gotten off to starts this series without being able to convert them into fifties. He should be backed to get some runs on Sunday while being picked as the captain or vice-captain of the fantasy side. The likes of Liton Das and Krunal Pandya are also decent options for this game, with both of them due for a big performance. If a bowler is to be backed with captaincy, look no further than Deepak Chahar.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Naim, Krunal Pandya, Afif Hossain, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shafiul Islam, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Deepak Chahar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar and Aminul Islam. Captain: Krunal Pandya, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan