India and Bangladesh face off in the 17th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Thursday, October 19, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The recent head-to-head between the two sides (in the last two years) reads Bangladesh 3 - 1 India, and that suggests that they won't make it easy for the hosts. However, with Shakib Al Hasan's fitness a question mark and them coming into this match on the back of successive defeats to England and New Zealand, it'll be interesting to see how Bangladesh fare.

As for India, they've absolutely dominated all the three matches they've played so far, and that includes the most recent win against Pakistan. They look unstoppable right now, and it'll take something special from Bangladesh to stop this juggernaut.

This could end up being a very close encounter, and since it's an India match, it'll definitely be a popular one on Dream11. On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials you could consider.

#3 Litton Das (BAN)

Litton Das is a powerful and swashbuckling batter who has had more misses than hits, but he almost always seems to turn up against India. His blistering half-century almost took the game away from India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, and he has a pretty decent record against India in ODI cricket too.

The points ceiling for an opener in any format of the game is very high, but in ODI cricket, the possibilities are endless. Litton is a powerful batter with all the strokes in his repertoire, and while he isn't the best with his shot selection, on his day, he can really devastate the opposition.

His inconsistency is the reason for his low Dream11 ownership, and while he is a risky pick, he's also a solid differential option.

#2 Mohammed Shami (IND)

Will Mohammed Shami add to his wickets tally at the World Cup?

There's a good chance Mohammed Shami will replace Shardul Thakur in India's playing XI for this match, and if he does, he will provide a great Dream11 differential option to consider.

Shami is India's highest wicket-taker at the World Cup among active players, with a whopping 31 wickets in 11 matches. It's a testament to Siraj and Bumrah's quality that they're keeping someone like Shami out of the side.

Shami has a good record against Bangladesh in ODIs, with nine wickets in four matches and a bowling average of 20.8. He's very likely to pick up at least a couple of wickets in this match and is a reliable differential pick.

#1 Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

While Shoriful Islam has been the better left-arm seamer for Bangladesh since his emergence in limited-overs cricket, there's something about playing India that seems to bring out the best in Mustafizur Rahman, especially when it comes to ODI cricket.

In his only World Cup clash against India in 2019, 'The Fizz' took a five-wicket haul. In the 11 ODIs he has played against the Men in Blue, he has picked up 25 wickets. For anyone to have that kind of a record against a team as strong as India is special.

His ownership is naturally low given how the general expectation is for the Indian batters to dominate this contest. However, bowlers only need three or four balls to register a mammoth haul, and even if he leaks more than 60 runs, Mustafizur has a good chance of picking up more than three wickets. That alone should ensure his backers a great differential points haul.