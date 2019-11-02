IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - 1st T20I, Nov 3rd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 02 Nov 2019, 21:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a stunning series against South Africa, focus shifts to the T20s as India hosts Bangladesh in the first of three T20Is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams are without some of their best players for this series. While India have opted to rest a few including Virat Kohli, Bangladesh have been rocked by Shakib Al Hasan's suspension. Nevertheless, both teams still boast of very talented individuals.

The last time these sides met in a T20, Dinesh Karthik pulled off one of the greatest heists in Indian cricket to deny Bangladesh a historic victory. Over the years, this rivalry has solidified into a more prominent and equal one. A highly competitive match is expected from the capital city which should set the tone for the rest of the tour.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs BAN 1st T20.

IND vs BAN Squads

India

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh

Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam.

IND vs BAN Playing XI Updates

India

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan should open the batting with KL Rahul most likely to occupy Virat Kohli's spot at number three for this game. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer should also feature in the middle order while Mumbai all-rounder, Shivam Dube could get his first India cap. As for the bowling department, three spinners in Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal are key. Deepak Chahar's ability to swing the new ball makes him a dangerous bowler.

Possible XI: Rohit(C), Dhawan, Rahul, Pant (WK), Iyer, Dube, Krunal, Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Chahal and Khaleel.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh is without Tamim Iqbal and could field the duo of Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar at the top of the order. While the experience of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad also bodes well for the side, much is expected of Mohammad Mithun and Mosaddek Hossain. While Afif Hossain is another useful asset to the side, Bangladesh will depend on its batting depth in this game. Without Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman will lead the attack and will be expected to deliver against whom he has a good record with the ball in hand.

Possible XI: Das, Sarkar, Mithun, Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah (C), Mosaddek, Afif, Taijul, Mustafizur, Shafiul and Aminul.

Advertisement

IND vs BAN Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20-I

3rd November 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

IND vs BAN Pitch Report

Generally, Delhi provides a lot of help for the bowlers with spinners enjoying the conditions in IPL 2019. However, the batsmen should be able to play their strokes freely once they get themselves in with 160 being a competitive total. Teams will prefer to chase with dew playing a factor as well.

IND vs BAN Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: All three of the wicket-keeper options in this game are viable with all of them batting in the top order. However, Mushfiqur Rahim is a must have given his experience and ability to rotate strike against the spinners. One of Rishabh Pant or Liton Das could fill in the second spot depending on the credits remaining.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma has a good record as captain with the bat a dn should be backed to score the big runs at the top of the order. While one or both of Dhawan or Rahul fit the bill as well, Mahmudullah Riyad is a viable option with his off spin also bound to come into play. Soumya Sarkar is also a good candidate with the south-paw capable of providing fast starts at the top of the order.

All-rounders: Although Shivam Dube is expected to make his India debut on Sunday, he should be overlooked for spin bowling all-rounders for the Dream11 contest. While Washington Sundar's off spin should come in handy against the left-handers in the opposition ranks, the likes of Krunal Pandya and Afif Hossain should also come up with good performances at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the T20 side after missing out against South Africa and West Indies. He is still one of India's best leg-spinner and should be picked without any hesitation. Along with him, the likes of Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman should also make the side with both of them expected to pick a wicket or two on Sunday.

Captain: Rohit Sharma is the frontrunner for captaincy with the opener's ability to convert starts into big ones. Along with the Indian captain, Deepak Chahar and Shikhar Dhawan are also good options for the multiplier options. If one were to pick a Bangladesh player for captaincy, Mushfiqur Rahim would do.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Soumya Sarkar, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mustafizur Rahman and Deepak Chahar. Captain : Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Washington Sundar, Afif Hossain, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Deepak Chahar