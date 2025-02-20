IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Match 2

The second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see India (IND) squaring off against Bangladesh (BAN) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
India are one of the favorites to win this year's tournament and winning the first match would give the team crucial confidence. India won their last ODI series 3-0 against England. Bangladesh, on the other hand, lack confidence as they lost their last ODI series 3-0 to West Indies.
The two teams have played a total of 41 head-to-head matches. Bangladesh have won eight times, while India managed to win 32 matches. One match ended without any result.
IND vs BAN Match Details
The second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game will begin at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
IND vs BAN, 2nd Match
Date and Time: 20th February, 2025, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pitch Report
The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last ODI match played here was between Scotland and Canada, where a total of 392 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.
IND vs BAN Form Guide
IND - Will be playing their first match
BAN - Will be playing their first match
IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI
IND Playing XI
No injury updates
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
BAN Playing XI
No injury updates
Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
IND vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 703 runs in just 26 head-to-head matches at an average of around 32. KL Rahul is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Shubman Gill
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Shubman Gill is in top-notch form and can once again trouble the bowlers. He has smashed 174 runs in just two head-to-head matches. Shreyas Iyer is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Hardik Pandya and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Hardik Pandya has smashed 1805 runs and taken 87 wickets in 89 ODI matches. Axar Patel is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on this pitch. Mohammed Shami is in good form. He has taken 9 wickets in just 4 head-to-head matches. Taskin Ahmed is another good bowler pick for today's match.
IND vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is the most crucial pick from India as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 174 runs in just 2 head-to-head matches.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is one of the most crucial picks from the India squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 1805 runs and taken 87 wickets in 89 ODI matches. He has also taken 3 wickets in 3 head-to-head matches.
5 Must-Picks for IND vs BAN, 2nd Match
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
Shreyas Iyer
Hardik Pandya
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
India vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Rahim
Batters: S Gill, S Iyer, V Kohli, R Sharma
All-rounders: R Jadeja, A Patel, H Pandya, M Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: A Singh, M Shami
India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Rahim
Batters: S Gill, S Iyer, N Hossain Shanto, R Sharma
All-rounders: A Patel, H Pandya, M Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: A Singh, M Shami, T Ahmed
