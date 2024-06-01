IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Matches, Match 15

The 15th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will see India (IND) squaring off against Bangladesh (BAN) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday, June 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This is the last warm-up match before the ultimate T20 championship starts. Indian players recently participated in the IPLand will be hyped up for this tournament. India won their last T20I series against Afghanistan by 3-0. Bangladesh, on the other hand, need to win this warm-up match as they lost their last T20I series against USA by 2-1.

These two teams have played a total of 13 head-to-head matches. India has won 12 matches, while Bangladesh have registered only a solitary victory.

Trending

IND vs BAN Match Details

The 15th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will be played on June 1 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs BAN, 15th Match

Date and Time: 1st June 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Pitch Report

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is fresh. This will be the first match in this newly built stadium, so fans can expect a good game of cricket. Both batters and bowlers will be equally crucial in today's match.

IND vs BAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

IND - W W W W L

BAN - N/R W L L L

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma ©, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Najmul Hossain Shanto ©, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

IND vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Litton Das

Litton Das is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is the backbone of the Bangladesh batting side as he has smashed 1805 runs in 82 T20I matches. Rishabh Pant is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli showed his dominance in this year's IPL as he smashed 741 runs in just 15 matches at an average of 61.75. Suryakumar Yadav is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan

Hardik Pandya and Shakib Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Shakib Al Hasan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 2440 runs and taken 146 wickets in 122 T20I matches. Ravindra Jadeja is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Taskin Ahmed and Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah was in exceptional form in the IPL as he was taking crucial wickets in all matches for Mumbai Indians. Mustafizur Rahman is another good bowling option for today's match.

IND vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has shown his dominance in this format and performed exceptionally well for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. He smashed 741 runs in just 15 matches at an average of 61.75. He has also smashed 4037 runs in 117 T20I matches at a strike rate of around 140.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best players of Bangladesh whose performance is necessary for Bangladesh to win today's match.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs BAN, 15th Match

Jasprit Bumrah

Shakib Al Hasan

Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

India vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is fresh, making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match. Players may also choose all-rounders to earn the most points.

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli (c), S Yadav

All-rounders: R Jadeja, H Pandya, S Al Hasan

Bowlers: J Bumrah (vc), M Rahman, T Ahmed, K Yadav

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Das, R Pant

Batters: Y Jaiswal, V Kohli, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: R Jadeja, H Pandya (c), S Al Hasan (vc), M Hasan

Bowlers: J Bumrah, T Ahmed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback