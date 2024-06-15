IND vs CAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 15, 2024  

India (IND) and Canada (CAN) will face each other in a Group A match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 15. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, are already through to the Super 8 after winning three games against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA. Canada, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after their defeat to Pakistan.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs CAN game:

#3 Hardik Pandya (IND) – 8.5 credits

USA v India - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Hardik Pandya has been impressive for India in the ongoing tournament. Although he is yet to be at his best with the willow, Hardik has been impressive with the ball in hand. In three games, Hardik has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.41 with a three-wicket haul to his name. He should be a part of IND vs CAN Dream11 teams for the next game.

Trending

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) – 9 credits

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Jasprit Bumrah has been stupendous for India in the T20 World Cup. He did not get any wicket against the USA, but winning two Player of the Match awards should keep him in good stead. In three matches, Bumrah has taken five wickets at a stupendous economy rate of 4.09. Fantasy users should pick him in their IND vs CAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Arshdeep Singh (IND) – 8 credits

India v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Arshdeep Singh has bowled his heart out thus far in the mega event. In three games, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.25. Arshdeep took four wickets against the United States and is high on confidence. Given his current form, he should be picked in IND vs CAN Dream11 teams for the upcoming match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback