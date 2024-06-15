IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 33

The 33rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see India (IND) squaring off against Canada (CAN) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday, June 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India is in superb form as they have won all of their last three matches. They are already in the Super 8 and will use this match to test their strengths before the next leg. Canada, on the other hand, are already out of the tournament but would love to win today's match for their fans. They have won only one of their last three matches.

These two squads have never played each other in a T20I hence their head-to-head is a deadlock zero. So, fans can expect a good game of cricket where both teams will be playing for their fans.

IND vs CAN Match Details

The 33rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 15 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs CAN, 33rd Match

Date and Time: 15th June 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is good for batters. The last two matches scheduled at this venue were abandoned due to rain. So, this will be the first league stage match at this venue, if action gets underway, and fans can expect a good scoring pitch. The last T20 match here was the warm-up match played between Sri Lanka and Canada, where a total of 285 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

IND vs CAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

IND - W W W W W

CAN - L W L N/R W

IND vs CAN Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar ©, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon

IND vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and is in superb form. He has already smashed 96 runs in the last 3 matches. Shreyas Movva is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. He has smashed 68 runs in the last 3 matches. Suryakumar Yadav is another good pick for today's match, who has smashed 50 runs in the last match against the United States of America.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Dillon Heyliger and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. He has taken seven wickets in the last three matches. Axar Patel is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. The former is in exceptional form as he is taking wickets in almost every match. He has taken seven wickets in the last three matches. Siraj is another good bowler for today's match.

IND vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is one of the most crucial players from India. He will bat in the middle order, and complete his quota of four overs. He has already taken seven wickets in the three matches so far. This makes him one of the best captaincy options in today's match.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is one of the best players of India who is taking wickets in every match. He too has already taken seve wickets in the last three matches. He is one of the top captaincy options for today's match.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs CAN, 33rd Match

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Arshdeep Singh

India vs Canada Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pant, S Movva

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, S Yadav, N Kirton

All-rounders: H Pandya, D Heyliger

Bowlers: J Bumrah, A Singh, M Siraj

India vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pant

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, S Yadav, N Kirton, A Johnson

All-rounders: H Pandya

Bowlers: J Bumrah, A Singh, M Siraj, J Gordon

