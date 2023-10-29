IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 29

The 29th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see India (IND) squaring off against England (ENG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India is currently the most successful team of this World Cup with five consecutive wins. England, on the other hand are currently placed at the last position with only one win in five matches.

India are clear cut favorites to win the tournament, but England is a team that has nothing to lose now. It will be interesting to see if England can end the home team's winning streak.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The 29th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on October 29 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ENG, Match 29

Date and Time: 29th October 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Stadium is black soil where batters find it difficult to score runs. This is the same pitch where in IPL 2023, teams were not able to score even 140-150 runs. So, fans can expect a low scoring match with spinners playing a crucial role. Opening batters are important to make the best of the powerplay overs.

IND vs ENG Form Guide

IND - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

ENG - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is handling the middle order of the Indian team and is expected to play well in today's match. J Bairstow is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Root

J Root and S Gill are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Kohli played an exceptional innings of 95 runs in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Jadeja

R Jadeja and D Willey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Yadav and J Bumrah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Rashid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

V Kohli is back in his prime form scoring runs in every match of the tournament. He is the chase master and the best captaincy option while chasing.

S Gill

Since the pitch is expected to help the opening batters, you can make S Gill the captain of your team. He can easily smash England bowlers in the powerplay and score a quick half century. Also he is playing sensibly till now, so there is a high chance he will survive the spinners too.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs ENG, Match 29

J Bumrah

R Sharma

J Root

V Kohli

S Gill

India vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and spinners, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, J Buttler

Batters: J Root, S Gill, V Kohli (c), R Sharma (vc)

All-rounders: D Willey, R Jadeja

Bowlers: K Yadav, J Bumrah, M Shami

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, J Bairstow

Batters: J Root (vc), S Gill (c), S Iyer, B Stokes

All-rounders: D Willey, R Jadeja

Bowlers: C Woakes, J Bumrah, M Wood