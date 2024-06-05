IND vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 5, 2024  

India (IND) and Ireland (IRE) will face off in a Group A match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 5. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host the contest.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are waiting for their second title since winning the 2007 edition of the tournament. The win against Bangladesh in the warm-up match should give them confidence.

Ireland, on the other hand, lost 1-2 to Pakistan in their most recent T20I series.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs IRE game:

#3 Virat Kohli (IND) – 9 credits

India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Virat Kohli is currently the all-time leading run-scorer in Men’s T20Is. Although he has not played a lot of T20Is since the 2022 semi-final in Adelaide, he is expected to hit the straps bearing in mind his class.

The veteran is also one of two batters along with Mahela Jayawardene to score over 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup. He should be a part of IND vs IRE Dream11 teams.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) – 9 credits

India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup Final

Jasprit Bumrah is a genuine wicket-taker and he has hardly let his team down. In the recent IPL where batters scored runs at will, Bumrah had an excellent economy rate of under seven. It goes without saying that batters prefer to stay circumspect while facing him.

Bumrah is someone fantasy users should include in their IND vs IRE Dream11 teams.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) – 8 credits

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

Kuldeep Yadav has the potential to run through the best of batting lineups. Having shown it time and again, he is expected to trouble the Irish batters on a pitch that should help them. In two matches against Ireland, Kuldeep has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.69 with a four-wicket.

He should be a part of IND vs IRE Dream11 fantasy teams.

