IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8

The 8th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see India (IND) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year has finally started. Both teams are playing their first match of the prestigious tournament. Indian players must be hyped up after an amazing IPL season. They also won their only warm-up match against Bangladesh by 60 runs. Ireland, on the other hand, lost their warm-up match to Sri Lanka by 41 runs.

These two squads have played a total of eight matches against each other, out of which India has won seven while one match ended in no result.

IND vs IRE Match Details

The 8th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs IRE, 8th Match

Date and Time: June 5, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Pitch Report

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is a drop pitch, so fans can expect a few low scoring matches initially. Bowlers, especially pacers, will be crucial in today’s match. The last T20 match played here was between Sri Lanka and South Africa, where a total of 157 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

IND vs IRE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

IND - W W W W W

IRE - L W W N/R W

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Paul Stirling ©, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White

IND vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He played an amazing innings of 53 runs off just 32 balls. He was also in exceptional form in this year's IPL. Lorcan Tucker is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially if Ireland bats first.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Kohli has been in exceptional form as he smashed 741 runs in 15 matches at the 2024 IPL. Rohit Sharma is another good batter option, who has smashed 149 runs in just three head-to-head matches.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Mark Adair and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Pandya made a terrific comeback as he smashed 30 runs and took one wicket in the warm-up match. Ravindra Jadeja is another good all-rounder who was in good form during the last few IPL matches.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jasprit Bumrah and Joshua Little. Bumrah is the backbone of India’s bowling and as always, he is in brilliant form. He has taken six wickets in just three head-to-head matches. Arshdeep Singh is another good bowler for today's match.

IND vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for India. He will bat in the top order and can easily hold one end. He could only score nine runs in two head-to-head matches, but was in exceptional form during the recent IPL season. He smashed 741 runs in just 15 IPL matches.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is one of the most experienced players of India who will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 75 runs and taken two wickets in four head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs IRE, 8th Match

Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Mark Adair

Suryakumar Yadav

India vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pant

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, S Yadav

All-rounders: H Pandya, M Adair, R Jadeja

Bowlers: J Bumrah, J Little, K Yadav, A Singh

India vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pant

Batters: P Stirling, V Kohli, S Yadav

All-rounders: H Pandya, M Adair

Bowlers: J Bumrah, J Little, C Young, M Siraj, A Singh

