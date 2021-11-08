IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 42

Match 42 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has Namibia (NAM) taking on India (IND) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

Team India, after Afghanistan's loss to New Zealand on Sunday, are out of the running for a semi-final spot. However, they will be keen to end what has been a dismal campaign with a big win over Namibia, who have impressed with their performances since the qualifier rounds. While they boast quality all-rounders in David Wiese and JJ Smit, Namibia will head into the game as underdogs, with Virat Kohli eager to sign off as India's T20I captain on the right note.

IND vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock and Bernard Scholtz

IND XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Shardul Thakur/Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

Match Details

IND vs NAM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 8th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is on the slower side with ample help on offer for the bowlers. There is enough swing on offer for the pacers to play with, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with 150-160 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew expected to come into play in the second half of the match.

Today’s IND vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has been India's enforcer in the middle overs with a strike rate of over 130 in this T20 World Cup. Although the net run rate is not an issue for India any more, Pant's ability to score quick runs against spin makes him a good addition to your IND vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus is one of Namibia's best batters, with the Namibian captain coming up with handy knocks in the middle order. Although Erasmus has been impressive with the bat, he will be keen to end his campaign with a big knock, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

JJ Smit: JJ Smit has flown under the radar courtesy of David Wiese's stellar performances with both the bat and ball. Smit is one of the best all-rounders on the Associate Nations circuit and given his bowling prowess, he should come up with a good performance against the Indians.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been their go-to bowler in this T20 World Cup, although the wickets column might suggest otherwise. His ability to stifle batters with his accuracy and pin-point yorkers makes him a brilliant addition to your IND vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team and should ideally pick up a wicket or two in this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

David Wiese (NAM) - 492 points

Jan Frylinck (NAM) - 270 points

KL Rahul (IND) - 213 points

Important stats for IND vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul - 140 runs in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 153.85

Mohammed Shami - 6 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

David Wiese - 201 runs and 6 wickets in 7 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

IND vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Karl Birkenstock, Gerhard Erasmus, Ravindra Jadeja, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, Ravindra Jadeja, Rubel Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami

Edited by Samya Majumdar

