IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 45

The 45th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see Netherlands (NED) squaring off against India (IND) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NED vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India have performed exceptionally well in this tournament as they have won their last eight continuous games. They will like to use this as a practice match before the intense semi-final against New Zealand. Netherlands, on the other hand, must win today's match to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Netherlands' chances of playing the Champions Trophy seem very less especially since India is in their best form.

NED vs IND Match Details

The 45th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED vs IND, Match 45

Date and Time: 12th November 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is well balanced, where both batters and pacers are crucial. The ground is big, still players are able to play lofty shots easily thanks to the pitch conditions. The last match played here was the intense match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, where a total of 343 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

NED vs IND Form Guide

NED - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

IND - Won 8 of their last 8 matches

NED vs IND Probable Playing XI

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

NED vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to handle the middle order of the India team in today's match. S Edwards is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Sharma

V Kohli and R Sharma are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both top order batters are expected to trash Netherlands' bowling unit. S Gill is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B De Leede

B De Leede and R Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. L Van Beek is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Shami

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Siraj and M Shami. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. K Yadav and J Bumrah are other good picks for the Dream11 team.

NED vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

R Sharma

R Sharma has performed both as captain and aggressive top order batter in this tournament till now. He can smash quick runs for the India team. He has earned 609 points in the last eight matches.

V Kohli

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters, you can make V Kohli the captain of your team. He is experienced in playing at this stadium and therefore one of the best captaincy and vice-captaincy picks. He has earned 708 points in the last eight matches of the World Cup.

5 Must-Picks for NED vs IND, Match 45

V Kohli

S Gill

R Sharma

B De Leede

M Shami

Netherlands vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Netherlands vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma (c), S Gill (vc), V Kohli

All-rounders: R Jadeja, L Van Beek, B De Leede

Bowlers: K Yadav, M Siraj, J Bumrah, M Shami

Netherlands vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Batters: R Sharma, S Gill, V Kohli (c)

All-rounders: C Ackermann, L Van Beek, B De Leede

Bowlers: K Yadav, M Siraj, J Bumrah, M Shami (vc)