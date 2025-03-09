IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's Champions Trophy 2025 match - March 9, 2025

India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) face off in the Final of the ICC Champions Trophy (CT 2025) on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both India and New Zealand were a part of Group A, and they beat their respective opponents in the semi-final to set up a meeting back in Dubai for the final.

India comfortably got past Australia in the semi-final, with Virat Kohli perfectly pacing the run chase, while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touch. They'll be boosted by their recent win against New Zealand in the group stage, and will want to produce a dominant showing in this ICC Final.

If any team can trouble India at this tournament, it's this New Zealand team. They have a very well-balanced side that's arguably the best at fielding in world cricket right now, and on what should be a tricky surface to bat on, expect New Zealand to really put India to the screws today.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differential picks for this final.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (IND)

India's X factor with the ball, left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, has come under some unwarranted criticism for his performances in CT 2025. While he went wicketless in India's win over Australia in the semi-final, Kuldeep has done well in this tournament, picking up two wickets against New Zealand and a three-wicket haul against Pakistan.

Picking Kuldeep is a task that even the most accomplished batters struggle at, and when he's in his groove, the wickets just keep tumbling. Wrist spinners are genuine wicket-takers, regardless of the format. That makes Kuldeep a powerful Dream11 differential in this match, albeit a risky one.

#2 Daryl Mitchell (BAT) (NZ)

Daryl Mitchell returned to form after a strong outing with the bat against the Proteas.

One of the best ODI batters in the world right now, we're yet to see the best of Daryl Mitchell at CT 2025. New Zealand's No.4 regained some form with his brisk 37-ball 49 against South Africa that propelled his team to a match-winning total in the semi-final.

However, it's his record against India that makes him so compelling a Dream11 pick. Mitchell has made 326 runs at an average of 46.57 at a healthy strike rate of 95.04 against Rohit Sharma's side. He never shies away from the big hits, and once he gets set, Mitchell usually converts his starts into big scores.

You rarely see the No.7 ODI Batter in the ICC Rankings having differential ownership levels on Dream11. Daryl Mitchell could be a game-changing differential for those players that back him.

#1 Michael Bracewell (ALL) (NZ)

Since his four-wicket-haul against Bangladesh, Michael Bracewell has gone quiet in CT 2025, and that has really affected his Dream11 ownership heading into this match. A crucial member of this Black Caps team who lends so much balance and stability to their lineup, Bracewell is a perfect all-rounder who can deliver Dream11 points through various avenues.

He's likely to bowl his full quota of overs regardless of whether a left-handed batter is at the crease, and he'll want to make up for his sub-par showing against India in the group stage. Moreover, Bracewell has stunning numbers with the bat against India, scoring 190 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 142.85, including a memorable 140-run knock in 2023.

A player with a very high points ceiling on Dream11, Michael Bracewell is a terrific differential pick.

