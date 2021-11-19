IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I match - November 19th, 2021

India will host New Zealand in the 2nd T20I match of the three-match T20I series tonight. Both sides will lock horns at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The two sides met a couple of days ago during the first match of the series. Having been put in to bat first, New Zealand scored 164 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman's 70 and 63 runs, respectively helped the touring side post a good total on the cards. Speaking on the Indian bowlers, Ravi Ashwin and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the bowling unit with a couple of wickets apiece.

In reply, Surya Kumar Yadav's 62-run knock and skipper Rohit Sharma's score of 48 helped the hosts emerge victorious in the 1st T20I. They won the game by 5 wickets and a couple of balls to spare.

The Kiwis will look to bounce back from the loss and level the series. Meanwhile, the Indians will look to win the upcoming match as well.

With that said, let's take a look at the three players whom you can choose as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand.

#3 Ravi Ashwin

Ravi Ashwin during India Nets Session

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been in good form of late. He performed well during the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The experienced player continued his fine run during the 1st T20I after the Kiwis. He picked up a couple of wickets and conceded just 23 runs during his four-overs spell.

He dismissed in-form batter Mark Chapman and also sent Glenn Phillips back to the pavilion for a duck. The 35-year-old is likely to continue his fine run in the T20I series against New Zealand.

#2 Rohit Sharma

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma started the T20I series with a 48-run knock. With further responsibilities added to him, he is expected to lead his side from the front with another good knock on Friday.

Rohit Sharma has settled in with KL Rahul for the opening position. They are likely to stitch up a key partnership for the Men in Blue during the 2nd T20I.

#1 Martin Guptill

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021

The Kiwi opening batter Martin Guptill scored 208 runs from seven matches in the recently concluded edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. He continued his fine run against India, having scored 70 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 166.67. His knock included three boundaries and four sixes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One can expect Martin Guptill to score big if he spends a few overs in the middle on Friday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Martin Guptill to score a fifty against India? Yes No 0 votes so far