IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I match - November 21st, 2021

India will host New Zealand in the third T20I of their three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India are on a roll, having won both matches they've played thus far in the series. The hosts started the series with a five-wicket victory against New Zealand in Jaipur. They won the second T20I in Ranchi to take an unassailable lead in the series.

After being put in to bat first, the visitors posted 153-6 in their allotted twenty overs in the second game. Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips contributed 30s to help their side get past the 150-run mark after a brisk start. Indian pacer Harshal Patel starred with the ball, picking up two wickets on his debut.

In response, the Indian openers made light work of the chase, helping the hosts chase down the target with 16 deliveries to spare. KL Rahul's 65-run knock and captain Rohit Sharma's 55-run effort were more than enough for the Men in Blue to clinch the series.

The hosts will now look for a clean sweep with another victory on Sunday. Meanwhile, the visitors will want to avoid the ignominy of a series whitewash.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ The 3rd and final T20 is Sunday in Kolkata! Follow play LIVE in Aotearoa from 2-30am Monday morning NZT. Follow play with @skysportnz The 3rd and final T20 is Sunday in Kolkata! Follow play LIVE in Aotearoa from 2-30am Monday morning NZT. Follow play with @skysportnz. #INDvNZ https://t.co/eFFZz1Scte

On that note, here's a look at the three players whom you can choose as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the third T20I game between India and New Zealand (NZ).

#3 KL Rahul (IND)

India vs New Zealand - T20 International

Indian opener KL Rahul has been in fine touch in the last few weeks. He had a decent run at the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

He started the series with just 15 runs in the first T20I, but came back strong in the second with a 65-run knock at a strike rate of 132.65. He laced his innings with six boundaries and a couple of maximums.

#2 Martin Guptill (NZ)

New Zealand vs Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill amassed 208 runs in seven innings at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. He carried that form into the T20I series against India, producing a 70-run knock off 42 balls at a strike rate of 166.67.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Freshly back at the top of the Men's T20I run scoring ladder, how has @Martyguptill 's game changed over the years? #INDvNZ Freshly back at the top of the Men's T20I run scoring ladder, how has @Martyguptill's game changed over the years? #INDvNZ https://t.co/daNbtuvlOF

In the second T20I, he played a quickfire 31 off just 15 deliveries.

#1 Rohit Sharma (IND)

India vs New Zealand - T20 International Series

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has had two good scores to his name in the ongoing series against New Zealand. He scored 48 and 55, respectively, in Jaipur and Ranchi.

BCCI @BCCI



#INDvNZ @Paytm



Watch that fine half-century 🎥 🔽 #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 led from the front & scored a match-winning fifty - his 25th in T20Is. 👍 👍Watch that fine half-century 🎥 🔽 #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 led from the front & scored a match-winning fifty - his 25th in T20Is. 👍 👍#INDvNZ @Paytm Watch that fine half-century 🎥 🔽

With added responsibility on his shoulders, the new Indian captain is living up to everyone's expectations. Considering his scintillating recent form, Rohit Sharma could go on to score another half-century for the Men in Blue.

Edited by Bhargav

