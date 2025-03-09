IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match – March 9, 2025

India and New Zealand will square off in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In their only meeting in the group stage, India beat New Zealand by 44 runs.

India were the pre-tournament favorites. However, New Zealand are arguably the most well-equipped team to test India in these conditions. The Kiwi bowlers were the only ones to restrict India (249), and their bowling is good enough to trouble the Indian batters once again.

On a balanced surface with something for both pacers and spinners, this should be a gritty, attritional, and thrilling final to an exciting tournament. On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this match.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match

After starting the tournament with a bang, Shubman Gill has had a mini-slump in form, registering back-to-back single-digit scores, including a 2 against New Zealand. However, the No. 1 ODI Batter in the ICC Rankings is unlikely to be silent for too long, and a return to form seems likely in this match.

Gill must've understood the conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium quite well by now. If he can survive the initial testing phase with the new ball, he has all the skills and shots to make a truckload of runs, especially with his excellent game against spin.

An Indian opening batter who averages close to 60 and loves scoring big hundreds, Shubman Gill is a lovely Dream11 captaincy choice.

Axar Patel has played well against spin throughout this tournament.

India's Mr. Reliable throughout the tournament, Axar Patel has also been a reliable captaincy option on Dream11. Axar has consistently delivered with the ball for India, picking up five wickets in four outings and also scoring some useful runs batting at No. 5.

Against NZ in the group stage, Axar made a crucial 42 with the bat, also picking up the wicket of the dangerous Kane Williamson. He was unlucky not to pick up more wickets, with some missed chances affecting his overall numbers in that match.

Axar's game against the Kiwi spinners in the middle overs will be crucial to India's chances of success in this match. In addition, his left-arm bowling will trouble the NZ batters, and a two or three-wicket haul from him won't be a surprise. If you need a safe bet to hang your Dream11 captaincy on, Axar Patel is who you're looking for.

New Zealand's star batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has made a real difference to this NZ side since returning from injury. Ravindra has already notched up two hundreds in CT 2025, including one in a high-pressure semi-final match against South Africa.

Ravindra's left-arm spin will also be crucial on this spin-friendly surface against India's predominantly right-handed batting unit, and he's in good bowling form, picking up a wicket each in his last two matches.

An opening batter who scores boundaries with ease and could also bowl a few overs of spin on a spin-friendly surface, Rachin Ravindra is an outstanding Dream11 captaincy option in this fixture.

