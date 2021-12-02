IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between New Zealand (NZ) and India (IND) is set to start at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

After a thrilling Test match in Kanpur, the action shifts to Mumbai as India and New Zealand eye a series win. Team India's chances have been boosted by the return of Virat Kohli, who will be keen to lead his side to a series win. However, the hosts will be wary of what the Kiwis are capable of achieving. With conditions likely to favor pacers a bit, a cracking game of Test cricket beckons in Mumbai.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Will Somerville, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

IND XI

Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha/KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Match Details

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 3rd December 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Wankhede Stadium, with the pacers expected to get some help early on. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before unfurling their attacking side. Spin will come into play as the match progresses, with some extra bounce expected off the surface. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to slow down. The forecast is bright and clear for the week ahead, paving the way for an entertaining game of Test cricket.

Today’s IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Blundell: Tom Blundell had a lackluster outing in Kanpur, unable to get going with the bat. However, he has good technique against both pace and spin, and is also a decent wicketkeeper. Blundell is surely one to watch out for in the series decider.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Another Kiwi who didn't have the best of games in Kanpur was Kane Williamson. The skipper couldn't score big when his team were in trouble. Although his recent Test form isn't too great, Williamson has the experience and skill-set to excel in the sub-continent. He should be a good addition to your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin has been in fine form across all formats, with his off-spin being India's go-to option on the subcontinent. Ashwin has been decent with the bat as well, making him a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ishant Sharma: Ishant Sharma didn't have much to do in the previous game, mainly due to the conditions. However, Wankhede should offer more help to the seamers, something that should play into Ishant's hands and eventually lead to a few wickets as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli (IND)

Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)

Kane Williamson (NZ)

Important stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli - 7765 runs in 96 Test matches, Average: 51.09

Kane Williamson - 7272 runs in 86 Test matches, Average: 53.47

Kyle Jamieson - 52 wickets in 9 Test matches, SR: 37.81

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Blundell, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson

Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Blundell, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

Edited by Samya Majumdar