IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Final

The final match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see India (IND) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is one of the biggest cricket rivalries, which every cricket fan is looking forward to. Indian fans still have the wounds of the World Test Championship and would want revenge. India won their semi final match against Australia by four wickets. New Zealand won their semi final match against South Africa by 50 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 119 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 50 matches, while India managed to win 61 matches. Seven matches ended without any result. One match ended in a draw.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The Final match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to begin at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, Final Match

Date and Time: 9 March 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. Dew might come in the second innings and help the chasing team.

The last ODI match played here was between Australia and India, where a total of 531 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

IND vs NZ Form Guide

IND - W W W W

NZ - W L W W

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy.

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, and William O’Rourke.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 106 runs in the last 4 matches. Tom Latham is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Rachin Ravindra and Virat Kohli are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Ravindra is in top-notch form and can once again perform both with bat and ball. He has smashed 226 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches. Kane Williamson is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 80 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches of the tournament . Mitchell Santner is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakaravarthy and Matt Henry. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Varun Chakravarthy is in good form. He has taken seven wickets in the last two matches. Mohammad Shami is another good bowler for today's match.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is the most crucial pick from New Zealand as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is expected to bowl a few overs. He has smashed 226 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from the India squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 217 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs NZ, Final Match

Kane Williamson

Rachin Ravindra

Virat Kohli

Varun Chakaravarthy

Axar Patel

India vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: V Kohli, R Ravindra, K Williamson, S Iyer

All-rounders: M Santner, A Patel, H Pandya

Bowlers: M Shami, V Chakravarthy, M Henry

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Latham

Batters: V Kohli, R Ravindra, K Williamson, S Iyer, S Gill

All-rounders: M Santner, A Patel, M Bracewell, G Phillips

Bowlers: V Chakravarthy

