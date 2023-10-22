IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 21

The 21st match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will witness the intense 2019 World Cup semi finals once again. India (IND) will square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

One of the two teams will break their winning streak after four continuous wins. Since a long time, India has not won a single ICC match against New Zealand which might haunt them.

New Zealand will try their best to win this match especially on this pacy wicket, but India is expected to show their dominance in this intense match.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The 21st match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on October 22 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, Match 21

Date and Time: 22nd October 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Pitch Report

The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala has also favored pacers especially in the powerplay overs. So, fans might not see any big opening partnership and both the teams may get few early wickets in this match. The last match played here was between South Africa and Netherlands, where a total of 452 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

IND vs NZ Form Guide

IND - W W W W

NZ - W W W W

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

Hardik Pandya got injured in the last match and is unavailable

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

NZ Playing XI

Kane Williamson got his thumb fractured and has been replaced by Tom Blundell

Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (c), Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

IND vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Conway

D Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper picks for today's match. He played an exceptional innings of 152 runs in the first match against England. KL Rahul is another good choice for today's match.

Batters

V Kohli

R Sharma and V Kohli are both good batter options for today's match. Both the Indian top order batters are expected to score well. S Gill is another good choice for today's match. Pitch is expected to continue his dominating form in today's match.

All-rounders

R Jadeja

R Jadeja and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for today's match. M Santner is another good pick for today's match since he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Bumrah and T Boult. M Siraj and M Henry are other good picks for today's match. As the pitch suits fast bowlers, you should not focus on spinners.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

R Sharma

R Sharma played exceptionally well in the last three matches of the tournament and is expected to continue the same form in today's match. He has already smashed 265 runs in the last three matches and might hit another quick milestone in today's match against New Zealand.

D Conway

D Conway performed exceptionally well in the tournament and the pitch might suit him, making him another good captaincy pick for today's match. He has earned 347 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs NZ, Match 21

V Kohli

T Boult

KL Rahul

D Conway

R Sharma

India vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to support swinging conditions, picking maximum pacers is the best way to gain a good number of points. Spinners may not have enough of a role in today's match, so you should take risk on them in grand league teams.

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, D Conway

Batters: V Kohli (vc), R Sharma (c), S Gill

All-rounders: R Jadeja, M Santner, R Ravindra

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Henry, T Boult

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul (vc), D Conway (c), T Latham

Batters: D Mitchell, S Iyer

All-rounders: R Jadeja

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Siraj, T Boult, M Henry, L Ferguson