IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's 1st T20I

The first T20I between New Zealand (NZ) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Team India is back in action, albeit with a couple of major changes at the helm. With Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid set to start off in their respective roles as captain and head coach, hopes and expectations are high. However, they face a strong New Zealand side who finished as the runners-up in the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper and should make for a great contest in Jaipur.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson/Todd Astle, Trent Boult and Tim Southee (c)

IND XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 17th November 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with the pacers expected to get some help off the surface. The new ball should skid nicely on to the bat, making it a touch difficult for the bowlers. The dimensions of the ground will bring the spinners into play, with not much turn expected off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 170 being a good total at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew expected to play a role in the latter half of the match.

Today’s IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul was one of India's best performers in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, scoring three fifties in the mega event. He is in fine form in the T20 format and should come good in the first T20I, making him a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill comes into the game on the back of a poor outing against Australia in the T20 World Cup final. However, Guptill is one of the best openers in the game and given his ability against both pace and spin, he is one to watch out for in today's encounter.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel was initially named in the Indian T20 side before being replaced by Shardul Thakur. With Axar likely to take up Jadeja's spot in the playing XI, he would want to show the selectors his worth with a good performance in this game, making him a handy option for your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tim Southee: With Kane Williamson opting out of the T20I series, the onus falls upon Tim Southee to lead from the front. He has been in decent form of late, starring with the new ball in the T20 World Cup. With conditions likely to favor him as well, Southee should pick up a wicket or two early on in the innings.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Trent Boult (NZ)

KL Rahul (IND)

Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)

Important stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Sharma - 3038 runs in 116 T20I matches, Average: 32.32

Kane Williamson - 2021 runs in 74 T20I matches, Average: 32.6

Harshal Patel - 32 wickets in 15 IPL 2021 matches, SR: 10.56

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Mitchell Santner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Martin Guptill

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Mitchell Santner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Rohit Sharma to score 20 or more runs against New Zealand? Yes No 2 votes so far