IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's 2nd T20I

The second T20I between New Zealand (NZ) and India (IND) is set to take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

After a pulsating T20I in Jaipur, India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in Ranchi with the series on the line. Rohit Sharma and co. will be eyeing a series-clinching win as they bank on their top-heavy batting unit to come up with the goods. However, the Kiwis aren't anywhere close to being considered pushovers despite Kyle Jamieson and Kane Williamson not being available. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, another enthralling game between two powerhouses of world cricket beckons in Ranchi.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee (c)

IND XI

KL Rahul/Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Ashwin

Match Details

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 19th November 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the JSCA International Stadium with some help on offer for the pacers. The fast bowlers should get the ball to move around early on, keeping the batters on their toes. Although not much turn is expected off the surface, there is value in bowling a tight line. Wickets in hand will be key yet again with 160 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew expected to play a role in the latter half of the match.

Today’s IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Although Tim Seifert has been batting down the order, he does pack a punch with the bat. He had a brilliant CPL season batting down the order for the Trinbago Knight Riders, holding him in good stead. Although Pant is also a good option, Seifert is a handy addition to your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav had a brilliant outing in the previous game in Jaipur, scoring his third T20I fifty in the process. The top-order batter is a brilliant player of both pace and spin and should come good in the middle overs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel didn't have the best of outings earlier in the week, but he has been in fine form in this format this year. With New Zealand's top order being right-hander heavy, Axar could be a valuable asset in your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson returned from an injury setback with an economical spell in the first game. The speedster combines raw pace with subtle variations, which holds him in good stead and should earn him a wicket or two in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) - 98 points

Martin Guptill (NZ) - 97 points

Mark Chapman (NZ) - 93 points

Important stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Sharma - 3086 runs in 117 T20I matches, Average: 32.48

Martin Guptill - 3217 runs in 110 T20I matches, Average: 32.49

Lockie Ferguson - 24 wickets in 14 T20I matches, SR: 12.5

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1ot

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Axar Patel, Mitchell Santner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Suryakumar Yadav, Mark Chapman, Venkatesh Iyer, Mitchell Santner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Edited by Samya Majumdar

