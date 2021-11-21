IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's 3rd T20I

The third T20I between New Zealand (NZ) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.
India have been the better team in the series with Rohit Sharma leading his troops well. Despite not availing the services of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, the Indians have impressed in their first series under Rahul Dravid. They will be keen to end the series on a high, but they face a resilient New Zealand side who will be looking to add some respectability to the scoreline, making for a good contest in Kolkata.
IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today
NZ XI
Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson/Adam Milne, Trent Boult and Tim Southee (c)
IND XI
KL Rahul/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar/Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Ashwin
Match Details
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I
Date and Time: 20th November 2021, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Pitch Report
A high-scoring game is expected at the Eden Gardens with some help on offer for the spinners. The batters will look to attack the bowling in the first few overs with the new ball likely to skid onto the bat. However, the spinners should get some turn off the surface, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being par at the venue.
Today’s IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert has blown hot and cold in the series, with the 26-year-old not batting in his preferred position. He has the range of shots to go along with his ability to judge pace and spin, making him a good addition to your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.
Batter
Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has been brilliant in the series with two superlative performances. Rohit's form in the last few weeks has been good and given his record at the Eden Gardens, he is a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounder
Axar Patel: Axar Patel had a good outing in the previous game, bowling tight lines and lengths and not giving any room away. His ability against both right and left-handers is equally impressive and should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.
Bowler
Tim Southee: Tim Southee has been the pick of the Kiwi bowlers in this series with the New Zealand captain also picking up three wickets on a tricky Ranchi wicket. His variations go hand-in-hand with his accurate swing bowling, which should yield him a wicket or two in this game.
Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team
Rohit Sharma (IND) - 149 points
Martin Guptill (NZ) - 157 points
Tim Southee (NZ) - 124 points
Important stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team
Rohit Sharma - 3141 runs in 118 T20I matches, Average: 32.72
Martin Guptill - 3248 runs in 111 T20I matches, Average: 32.48
Lockie Ferguson - 24 wickets in 14 T20I matches, SR: 12.5
IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Ish Sodhi
Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Martin Guptill, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Axar Patel, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Ish Sodhi
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell