IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

After two pulsating encounters, it is down to the final T20I between India and New Zealand with the series on the line. New Zealand have been the better side of the two, with their bowlers stepping up in the absence of Tim Southee and Kane Williamson.

However, they will be wary of India, with the likes of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya due for big performances in the series. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, India might hold the edge owing to the home conditions.

IND vs NZ Match Details, 3rd T20I

India and New Zealand will face off in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 1st February 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs NZ pitch report for 3rd T20I

The pitch in Ahmedabad is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score across the last three T20Is being 188. Pacers have found assistance at the venue, with them accounting for 26 out of 34 wickets in the last three T20Is. There should be some help available for the spinners as well, with the dimensions of the ground helping them. Chasing would be the preferred option, with dew bound to play a role as the match progresses.

Record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in T20Is (Last 3 matches)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 188

2nd-innings score: 174

IND vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik/Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Finn Allen (2 matches, 46 runs, Average: 23.00)

Finn Allen is an exciting young batter who is known for his big-hitting abilities in the powerplay phase. He has scored 46 runs in two matches in the series, showing glimpses of form. With Allen striking at 161.32 in his T20I career, he is a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (2 matches, 73 runs, Average: 73.00)

Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-scorer in this series with 73 runs in two matches. Although his strike rate in this series only reads 112.31, Suryakumar is one of the most explosive batters in the world. With a career average of 47.17 in T20I cricket, he is a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Santner (2 matches, 2 wickets, Average: 15.50)

Mitchell Santner has been steady with the ball in the series, picking up two wickets at an average of 15.50. He has an economy rate of 3.88 in the series - the best for any bowler who has bowled more than two overs. With Santner capable of adding value with the bat as well, he is a fine pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 19.33)

Arshdeep Singh has done well with the ball in the series, taking three wickets in two matches. Although he proved to be expensive in the first T20I, Arshdeep picked up wickets in both games. With the conditions also likely to suit him, Arshdeep is another top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is a quality cricketer with a T20I batting strike rate of 141.51. He has taken up responsibility with the ball of late as well, picking up one wicket at an economy of 8.29 in this series. With Pandya having a decent record in Ahmedabad, he is a fine captaincy pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips has been one of New Zealand's go-to players in this format, scoring 1382 runs at a strike rate of 145.47 in 51 innings. He has a T20I strike rate of 145.47 and can also add value with the ball. With Phillips looking good for a big knock, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Suryakumar Yadav 73 runs in 2 matches Arshdeep Singh 3 wickets in 2 matches Kuldeep Yadav 2 wickets in 2 matches Glenn Phillips 22 runs in 2 matches Michael Bracewell 3 wickets in 2 matches

IND vs NZ match expert tips for 3rd T20I

Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive in this series, picking up two wickets in two matches. His economy rate of 4.62 stands out with the batters finding it a touch difficult to tackle him. With Kuldeep in fine form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips (vc), Finn Allen, Shubman Gill

Allrounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (vc)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Ish Sodhi

