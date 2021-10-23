IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 16

Match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has India (IND) taking on Pakistan (PAK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan is upon us as both former champions look to kickstart their 20 World Cup 2021 campaigns with a win. Team India head into the game and the tournament as the hot favorites owing to their batting might. Adding the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy only strengthens India's chances ahead of this clash. However, they face a strong Pakistan side who boast the likes of Babar Azam and Hasan Ali and will fancy their chances of a win in this fixture. With two points and pride on the line, a cracking game beckons between two powerhouses of cricket in Dubai.

IND vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Match Details

IND vs PAK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 23rd October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A competitive track is in store at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with help on offer for both the pacer and spinners. The ball should skid on nicely to the bat in the early stages with the batters looking to target the powerplay overs. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs with the skewed dimensions of the ground likely to have a say as well. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total at this venue with dew likely to come into play in the second innings.

Today’s IND vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: Given the form that Rahul has been in the last few games, it is bound to make him a popular pick for this game. The right-hander is at the peak of his game and should score some quick runs at the top of the order for India.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is one of the finest batters to play in the format with his numbers speaking for themselves. Azam's ability to access every part of the ground with his brilliant range and score big runs makes him a must-have in your IND vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja was Chennai Super Kings' go-to player as they went on to win the IPL trophy a couple of weeks ago. Jadeja has improved in leaps and bounds with the bat, often serving the role of finisher to aplomb. Adding his left-arm spin only adds value to his case for inclusion in your IND vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali, like Jadeja, has enjoyed success over the last year or so, making a comeback in the Pakistan set-up across all formats. While his relentless accuracy and variations are bound to yield him a wicket or two, Hasan's pinch-hitting ability should give him the nod in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul (IND)

Babar Azam (PAK)

Mohammed Shami (IND)

Important stats for IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 2204 runs in 61 T20I matches, Bat Average: 46.89

Virat Kohli - 254 runs in 6 T20Is vs Pakistan, Bat Average: 84.70

Hasan Ali - 17 wickets in 11 T20Is in 2021, Bowl Average: 14.88

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Imad Wasim, Ravindra Jadeja, Hasan Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: KL Rahul

IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shadab Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Hasan Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Hasan Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar

