IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 2

India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns in the second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs PAK 2022 Dream11 prediction.

India and Pakistan meet yet again in the Asia Cup 2022, this time in the Super 4 stage. India came out on top in the previous Indo-Pak clash with Hardik Pandya starring with both the bat and ball. With the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also impressing in the league phase, India will start as the favorites.

However, Pakistan have a decent side as well, with Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan at the top of the order. They will bank on their star duo of Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf to lead the way on the bowling front. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons in Dubai.

IND vs PAK Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The second match of the Super 4 stage in Asia Cup 2022 featuring India and Pakistan will be played on September 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 2

Date and Time: 4th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs PAK pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

Dubai offers a decent batting track, with the last two first-innings totals at the venue being 192 and 183, respectively. The pacers have accounted for 14 out of 22 wickets with a change of pace being the key. Dubai has been a good chasing ground, with only one team winning while batting first in Asia Cup 2022.

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 157

Average 2nd-innings score: 148

IND vs PAK Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

India: WWWWW

Pakistan: WWLLW

IND vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani.

India injury/team news

Ravindra Jadeja is injured and will be replaced by Axar Patel.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Rizwan (2 matches, 121 runs, Average: 121.00)

Muhammad Rizwan is currently the top runscorer in the Asia Cup 2022, with 121 runs in two matches. Rizwan, in the first IND vs PAK 2022 match, scored 43 runs. Given his recent form and record against India (122 runs in two matches), Rizwan is a top pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (2 matches, 86 runs, Strike-Rate: 195.45)

Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show for India in their previous game, scoring an unbeaten 26-ball 68. He has a T20I strike rate of 177.52 after 25 matches. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Suryakumar is a good addition to your IND vs PAK 2022 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (2 matches, 10 runs, 4 wickets)

Shadab Khan starred in their previous Asia Cup 2022 match, churning out figures of 4/8 against Hong Kong. He was also economical against India earlier in the tournament, conceding only 19 runs in his four overs. With Shadab likely to bat in the middle order, he is a must-have in your IND vs PAK 2022 Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 25.67)

Arshdeep Singh has been decent in the Asia Cup, picking up three wickets in two matches. Although he did concede 44 runs against Hong Kong, his career economy in T20Is reads 7.30. He has a T20I bowling strike rate of 14.25, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

IND vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has scores of 10 (9) and 9 (8) in Asia Cup 2022. Despite his bad start to the tournament, Babar has a good record in this format with an average of 44.34. With the Pakistan skipper due for a big score, he is bound to be a popular captaincy selection.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, unlike Babar Azam, has been in terrific form, scoring 197 runs, including two fifties, in his last five matches. Although Suryakumar has a poor record against Pakistan (29 runs in two matches), he is one of the best batters on current form. Given his recent exploits against Hong Kong, Suryakumar is a viable captaincy choice.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 94 runs in 2 matches Arshdeep Singh 9 wickets in 5 matches KL Rahul 36 runs in 2 matches Babar Azam 70 runs in 2 matches Haris Rauf 2 wickets in 2 matches

IND vs PAK match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Pakistan's middle order is not as strong as their top order, with the duo of Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed unable to make a mark in T20Is yet. Given India's strength in the spin department, the Pakistan middle-order duo could be overlooked for this IND vs PAK game.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Rizwan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounder: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Rizwan

Batters: KL Rahul (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (c), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf

