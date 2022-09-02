Asia Cup 2022: Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Team India squad 

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has replaced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in Team India’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. The latter has been ruled to of the T20 tournament to a right knee injury.

Jadeja played a key role in both of India’s wins in the group stage. Promoted to No. 4 against Pakistan, he scored 35 off 29 and featured in a fifth-wicket stand of 52 with fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya. He registered figures of 1 for 15 against Hong Kong in his four overs and also effected the run out of opposition skipper Nizakat Khan with a direct hit.

An official BCCI release confirmed that the 33-year-old will play no further part in the Asia Cup 2022. The release stated:

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.”

Axar was named one of the three standbys in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. He is expected to join the team in Dubai soon.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

