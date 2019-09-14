India vs South Africa 2019: 1st T20 Ballebaazi Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 15th, 2019

The ideal team for the match:

All is set for the three-match T20I series- Ind vs Sa to kick off on September 15 (Sunday) as Team India arrived in Dharamshala on Friday. It is the beginning of the journey towards the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. A really crucial series for South Africa after the defeat in last World Cup who are back this time with a promising younger lot. It will be followed by a 3-match Test series that begins in Visakhapatnam from October 2.

Let's do some fantasy BalleBaazi to get our moods set for the battle-

India VS South Africa Squads to Choose From:

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts

BalleBaazi 11: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, Kasigo Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadega

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer

1) Rohit Sharma: Being in a great form for past year, Sharma was the highest scorer of World Cup 2019. A right-handed opener, one can always rely on him for a good start.

2) Virat Kohli: In recent captaincy during West Indies series, Kohli made a decent performance with one-half century in 3 matches. With is good form and consistent batting, he’s the performer to count on for this series.

3) Quinton de Kock: An aggressive opening batsman, he lays a good foundation for matches. It would be interesting to see him open with Rohit Sharma.

4) Rassie van der Dussen: Among not-so-great performance of South Africa in World Cup, der Dussen’s was a notable effort with 311 runs against 90.40 strike rate. A domestic legend batsman, his consistent performance will set a good foundation for the tournament.

5) Shreyas Iyer: In two innings of ODI, Iyer with his two fifties has left everyone impressed. One can surely look forward to this batsman for an interesting performance in the series.

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Kasigo Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo

1) Navdeep Saini: With impressive performance in recent West Indies series, hopes lie high with Saini. In the absence of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar, he’s the much-needed pacer in the series.

2) Kasigo Rabada: Known to be the best fast bowler in all formats, Rabada has proven his ability to excel in every condition with his fabulous season of IPL; 25 wickets in 12 matches. He is surely a bowler to look forward to for beginning the series.

3) Anrich Nortje: With debut against Sri Lanka last year, he is quick and has made an impact with his performance and speed. Nortje picked 8 wickets from 4 ODIs; if he can maintain his fitness, he can be a bowler to count on for the match.

4) Andile Phehlukwayo: With 12 wickets in 5 matches at a strike rate of 9.5, Phehlukwayo is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in 2019. It will definitely be interesting to have him as a bowler in the team.

All Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadega

1) Hardik Pandya: In a great performance in IPL 2019, he picked 14 wickets providing his team with the required balance and scored 402 against strike rate of 191.43. He is arguably currently the best all rounder with quick runs in lower order.

2) Ravindra Jadega: Jadega has proven his capability in the World Cup semi-final as an allrounder with his spin and bat. In good form, he can bring the required balance in the team.

Wicket Keeper: Quinton de Kock

Captain: Virat Kohli/ Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock/ Rassie van der Dussen