IND vs SA 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 15th, 2019

India and South Africa meet for the first time after the 2019 World Cup on Sunday as they face off in the first T20 in Dharmasala. While the Indians have already started their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, South Africa appear in their first international appearance since a disappointing World Cup 2019.

A couple of new faces have been included in the side led by Quinton de Kock although they face a tough task against Virat Kohli and his men. With the addition of Hardik Pandya, India is the favourites to win the game with home conditions also playing into their hands. But with most of the South Africans already being accustomed to the Indian conditions through A tours and IPL, the margin of error is very small. Here are a few tips to help you pick your IND vs SA Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Lokesh Rahul, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Kagiso Rabada, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Tabriaz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada

Playing XI Updates:

India:

Hardik Pandya returns to the side adding much needed firepower in this Indian line up which already includes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In spite of a poor showing against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan should open alongside Rohit Sharma with Rishabh Pant set to bat at number four. Shreyas Iyer impressed in the ODIs against West Indies and could be drafted in to the middle order with Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya following him. While Khaleel Ahmed is certain to play in this game, Deepak Chahar's sensational performance in the third T20 against WI should give him the nod over Saini.

Possible XI: Rohit, Dhawan, Virat(C), Pant(WK), Iyer, Hardik, Krunal, Jadeja/Rahul Chahar, Sundar, Khaleel and Deepak Chahar

South Africa:

South Africa will depend on the experience of Quinton de Kock, who was part of the IPL 2019 winning roster of Mumbai Indians. He will open the batting with Reeza Hendricks while Rassie van der Dussen occupies a top order role as well.

David Miller is their most destructive batsman in the death overs and could be given a promotion to number four with the likes of Temba Bavuma and Dwaine Pretorius batting in the middle overs. Allrounders, Andile Phehlukwayo and George Linde will provide the balance in the side with Bjorn Fortuin being one to watch out for in the powerplay overs. Kagiso Rabada will be the key for the South Africans with Nortje and Beuran Hendricks complementing him.

Possible XI: de Kock(C&WK), Reeza Hendricks, Bavuma, Dussen, Pretorius, Linde, Phehlukwayo, Fortuin, Rabada, Nortje and Beuran Hendricks

Match Details:

India vs South Africa, 1st T20

15th September 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Pitch Report:

A good batting track awaits both sides with some turn also on offer for the spinners. New ball bowlers should get sufficient swing upfront due to the overlying conditions with 165-170 being par on this surface. Although rain is expected on Sunday in Dharamsala, it should stay clear for the entire duration of the game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock and Rishabh Pant are two of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the business and choosing either of them would do the trick given their form. Pant recently scored a fifty in the third T20 against West Indies and will look to back it with another such performance on Sunday.

Batsmen: India's top three of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is perhaps the best in the business with fantasy players ought to pick two of the aforementioned trio in their fantasy team. Along with them, Rassie van der Dussen is a great option as well while one of Reeza Hendricks or Temba Bavuma should suffice as the final batting pick in the side.

Allrounders: A number of all-round options are available for the fantasy users although Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya should find a place in a number of fantasy teams for this game. Andile Phehlukwayo's variations should serve him well on this surface which makes him a worthwhile option alongside Dwaine Pretorius, who could bat up the order for the South Africans.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada is a must have player with the Delhi Capitals pacer reveling in IPL 2019. Another player who had a sensational IPL 2018, Deepak Chahar's swing bowling should yield a wicket or two along with the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje. Bjorn Fortuin has carved up a reputation of picking early wickets in the powerplay and is one to watch out for on Sunday.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan is due for a big score in this format after scoring the most runs in international T20s last year. Rassie van der Dussen is in good form and is another captaincy option along with Dhawan while the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kagiso Rabada are punts one can afford to take with the revised scoring system in play.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Bjorn Fortuin, Deepak Chahar and Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Dwaine Pretorius, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Bjorn Fortuin, Khaleel Ahmed and Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen