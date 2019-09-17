IND vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 18th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a false start in Dharmasala, India and South Africa kickstart the series in the second T20 set to be held in Mohali on Wednesday. Although India are considered the favourites for this game, the nature of pitch on offer evens up the contest for the Proteas, who has a lot of firepower in their batting unit.

Both teams look to build towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 with a couple of spots left for the taking. India welcome back Hardik Pandya to the setup after being given a rest to boost their chances of winning. South Africa should take inspiration from the fact that they haven't lost to India in India in T20 Internationals but will take some doing to keep the record intact.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs SA on Wednesday.

IND vs SA Squads

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Lokesh Rahul, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Kagiso Rabada, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Tabriaz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA Playing XI Updates

India

India has preferred depth in batting which has led to Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion for this series. Their places in the side are taken by Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya, who has been a star performer for the Indian team since late 2018. Hardik Pandya's inclusion adds much-needed balance to the side with a relatively inexperienced bowling unit. On the other hand, their batting unit is as strong as any other team with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expected to come good on what is a good surface to bat on. Rishabh Pant will play as the floater while Shikhar Dhawan gets another go at the top of the order.

Possible XI: Rohit, Dhawan, Virat(C), Pant(WK), Iyer, Hardik, Krunal, Jadeja/Rahul Chahar, Sundar, Saini and Deepak Chahar

South Africa

Lance Klusener did give away the fact that Temba Bavuma will make his debut prior to the first T20. With the game being washed out altogether, Bavuma should do so in Mohali while batting at number three. Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock open the batting for them with Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller up for the task in the middle order. A heap of allrounders follow them with Dwaine Pretorius and George Linde expected to play as well along with Kagiso Rabada, who picked the most wickets for Delhi Capitals in this year's IPL. Anrich Nortje warranties a spot in the side with his performances for the A side while Andile Phehlukwayo is one to watch out for with his clever variations bound to come into play

Possible XI: de Kock(C&WK), Reeza Hendricks, Bavuma, Dussen, Pretorius, Linde, Phehlukwayo, Miller, Rabada, Nortje and Shamsi

IND vs SA Match Details

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20

18 September 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

IND vs SA Pitch Report

Scores of over 170 is a given in Mohali with the pacers expected to play a major role here. The pitch doesn't bear the look of a typical Indian one with extra bounce also on offer. The relative longer boundaries will see the batsmen pick up a number of twos. The weather shouldn't be a problem with a good game of cricket in store

IND vs SA Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock and Rishabh Pant are two of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the business and choosing either of them would do the trick given their form. Pant recently scored a fifty in the third T20 against West Indies and will look to back it with another such performance in Mohali.

Batsmen: Two out of India's top three should suffice with Shikhar Dhawan having a great record in Mohali over the years. From the South African side, Rassie van der Dussen is one to watch out for with the Jozi Stars batsman in decent form since the ICC World Cup 2019. David Miller, who is considered as their best T20 batsman after de Kock in the side, is also a worth-while option for this game.

All-rounders: A number of all-round options are available for the fantasy users although Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya should find a place in a number of fantasy teams for this game. Andile Phehlukwayo's variations should serve him well on this surface which makes him a worthwhile option alongside Dwaine Pretorius, who could bat up the order for the South Africans

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada picked 24 wickets in IPL 2019 as he stood out for the Delhi Capitals in the death overs. He is a must-have pick for this game along with the likes of Deepak Chahar and Anrich Nortje also in the mix. Tabraiz Shamsi is set to assume the role of lead spinner and should pick a wicket or two on this surface.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan is due for a big score in this format after scoring the most runs in international T20s last year. Rassie van der Dussen is in good form and is another captaincy option along with Dhawan while the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kagiso Rabada are also decent options to consider for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Deepak Chahar and Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Dwaine Pretorius, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Navdeep Saini and Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen