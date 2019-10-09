IND vs SA 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - October 10th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India and South Africa face off in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and the spinners were on fire in Vizag as the Indians romped to a superb fifth-day win against the Proteas.

In spite of putting up a superb show in the first innings, South Africa weren't able to cope with the fifth-day pitch. With a series win in the balance for the Indians, they will fancy their chances although their memories at the venue aren't very memorable. The last time they played here, Australia and Steve O'Keefe spun a web around them as they were pummeled to a defeat. This should give the Proteas some hope as well in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs SA.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klassen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Piedt and Kagiso Rabada.

Playing XI Updates:

India:

No changes are expected from the Indians after a fairly successful start to the series. While the opening combination was one worry they had prior to the start, Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal scored more than 400 runs between them in Vizag to seal their places in the side. With the likes of Kohli and Pujara in their ranks as well, India looks formidable on paper with the bat in hand. Their spin twins, Ashwin and Jadeja are once again going to be crucial for the Indians with Shami also complementing them with this ability to swing the old ball.

Possible XI: Rohit, Mayank, Pujara, Virat (C), Rahane, Vihari, Saha(WK), Ashwin, Jadeja, Shami and Ishant.

South Africa:

As for the South Africans, a couple of changes might be on the cards. Zubayr Hamza could be drafted in for Theunis de Bruyn, while Vernon Philander's accuracy could be swapped for the pace of Lungi Ngidi. The rest of the side should remain the same with the likes of Elgar and de Kock doing well in the first innings in Vizag.

All three of their spinners weren't able to trouble the Indians at all with Rohit Sharma taking full use of their inefficiency. Keshav Maharaj will be the key on such a surface with the left-arm bowler already being considered as one of South Africa's best in history itself. Kagiso Rabada wasn't able to do much himself and would love to contribute with a wicket or two in the Test.

Possible XI: Elgar, Markram, Hamza/de Bruyn, Bavuma, du Plessis (C), de Kock(WK), Muthusamy, Piedt, Maharaj, Ngidi and Rabada.

Match Details:

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

10th October 2019, 9:30 AM IST

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Pune should favour the spinners, although it should be best on Days 1 and 2 to bat here, just like in Vizag. The weather forecast isn't too great for the duration of the Test with persistent rains threatening to render this game void. Batting first upon winning the toss would be the ideal choice for either side on Thursday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha might be the better keeper out of the two featuring in the game, de Kock is arguably the best Test player in the South African set up right now. He has been scoring runs consistently down the order with a number of ex-players calling for his promotion in the batting order. He should be able to cope against Ashwin and Jadeja in what promises to a good battle.

Batsmen: While one of Virat Kohli or Cheteshwar Pujara is a must-have in the side, Rohit Sharma must be included for this game as well given his form and record in India. Aiden Markram has been in India for some time now with the South African opener doing well in the A tour as well. He should be able to justify his talent in the second Test while the likes of Faf du Plessis and Hanuma Vihari also fit the bill on what is a tricky pitch.

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are the logical choices for the allrounders department. Both of them have a tremendous record in India and also are capable of scoring runs as well. They are must-haves in the chance and are crucial to India's fortunes.

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj didn't impress much in the first Test but should make amends in Pune. Along with him, the likes of Mohammed Shami and Kagiso Rabada also fit the bill with their wicket-taking ability known to one and all. One extra South African spinner in Dane Piedt or Senuran Muthusamy could also suffice as the final pick in the side.

Captain: The ideal choice for the multiplier options would be picking a spinner with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and possibly Keshav Maharaj also in the mix. If one were to go with a batsman as the captain or vice-captain of the fantasy team, Aiden Markram and Rohit Sharma should be the ideal choices.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami. Captain: Ravindra Jadeja, Vice-Captain: Keshav Maharaj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami. Captain: Ravindra Jadeja, Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram