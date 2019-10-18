IND vs SA 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - October 19th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 209 // 18 Oct 2019, 09:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With India having sealed a series win, the Virat Kohli-led side will aim for a clean-sweep against South Africa as the two sides face each other in the third and final Test, starting this Saturday.

India have been far superior compared to their opponents, with the home side losing only 16 wickets in three innings combined. While the visitors have shown some grit with the bat, their bowlers have been wayward, with India piling on massive scores of 502 and 601 across two Test matches.

Adding more misery to the visitors' quest for a win in this series will be injuries to Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj, which will prove to be a serious dent to South Africa's squad selection for the final Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

With valuable points on offer in regards to the ICC World Test Championship, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the final India v South Africa Test match.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klassen, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Dane Piedt and Kagiso Rabada.

Playing XI Updates

India

India could retain the same set of players for this game with some help on offer for the pacers in Ranchi. This would give Ravindra Jadeja another opportunity to cement his place as a lead all-rounder in the side. The top order looks pretty solid with Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli already scoring double hundreds in the series.

Advertisement

Wriddhiman Saha, whose wicket-keeping skills have been the talk of the town, scored a hundred in the last Test played at Ranchi and will look to strengthen his case for a permanent spot in the side. All in all, the Indian squad looks well balanced on paper that could make for a strong case on the lines of a whitewash for the hosts.

Possible XI: Rohit, Agarwal, Pujara, Virat (C), Rahane, Saha(WK), Jadeja, Ashwin, Umesh, Ishant and Shami.

South Africa

Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj are ruled out for this game which paves the way for George Linde and Zubayr Hamza, with the latter also in the running to open the batting alongside Dean Elgar.

Apart from this forced change, South Africa would be looking to rejig their overall squad as well, with the likes of Nortje and de Bruyn unable to utilize their opportunities. Lungi Ngidi and Heinrich Klaasen are in line for a berth in the playing XI. Much is expected from Senuran Muthusamy and Vernon Philander, who have toiled for countless hours without much to show for in the previous games, while Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis hold the key in the middle order for the Proteas.

Possible XI: Elgar, Hamza, de Bruyn/Klaasen, Bavuma, du Plessis(C), de Kock(WK), Philander, Muthusamy, Ngidi, Piedt/Linde and Rabada.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test

19th October 2019, 9:30 AM IST

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch in Ranchi should be similar to the one in Pune, with the batsmen able to play their shots once they get themselves in. Both pacers and spinners should get ample help from the conditions. The weather forecast isn't too great for the duration of the Test with thunderstorms expected on a couple of days as well.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha has been sensational behind the wickets, although he hasn't got much game time with the bat due to the exploits of India's top order. This leaves Quinton de Kock as the only viable option, with South Africa likely to bat twice given how the series has panned out.

Batsmen: One of Cheteshwar Pujara or Virat Kohli should be a great choice along with the Indian openers, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma. Both the openers have been sensational against the South African pacers and look good for more runs. From the South African roster, one of Faf du Plessis or Dean Elgar should do the trick with both batsmen bringing in their experience into the equation, something that could play a massive role in the final Test.

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are two must-have players in the side. While both individuals have consistently picked wickets with the ball, Jadeja has done exceedingly well in the lower middle order as well, with 161 runs to his name. Along with the two Indian spinners, Senuran Muthusamy should be a decent pick with Keshav Maharaj out injured for this game.

Bowlers: Two out of India's pace trio of Ishant, Shami and Umesh should do the trick with all of them capable of picking wickets whenever called to do so. While Kagiso Rabada is another worth-while option for this game, Lungi Ngidi fits the bills alongside them as the final bowling option in the fantasy team.

Captain: Going by current form, Ravindra Jadeja is the more logical option. His tally of 161 runs and 10 wickets in 2 Tests is quite staggering and is befitting of his talents. He is the first choice for captaincy along with Cheteshwar Pujara, who is due for a big score in the top order.

Pujara did score a hundred in the previous Test played at this venue and would love to do so once again. If a South African is preferred for the multiplier option, Faf du Plessis would fit the bill.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. Captain: Ravindra Jadeja, Vice-Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Captain: Ravindra Jadeja, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis